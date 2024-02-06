'Your Alpha heroes...'; Kangana Ranaut asks Sandeep Vanga Reddy to NEVER cast her in his movies

Kangana Ranaut playfully rejects Sandeep Vanga's offer, highlighting her critique of 'Animal.' She acknowledges his respect but warns against casting her, humorously suggesting it might make his alpha male characters feminist

In a recent development, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut seems to have taken a subtle jab at the portrayal of male characters in the films of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. This comes after Vanga expressed his interest in working with Ranaut, despite her negative review of the controversial film 'Animal,' starring Ranbir Kapoor.

'Animal,' released in December 2023, stirred up significant controversy, drawing varied reactions from audiences and critics alike. Kangana Ranaut, known for her outspoken nature, openly expressed her disappointment with the film and the audience's response to it.

In a viral video responding to Kangana's critique, Sandeep Reddy Vanga maintained a composed demeanor, stating, 'If I get a chance, if I feel she will fit into it, I will go and narrate the story. I have seen a lot of her films, and I like her performances.' Despite Kangana's negative remarks on 'Animal,' Vanga remained unfazed, expressing his appreciation for her work in films like 'Queen' and 'Tanu Weds Manu.'

Kangana Ranaut responded to Sandeep's comments with a post on the social media platform X, writing in Hindi, 'Review and criticism are not the same, every kind of art should be reviewed and discussed, it is a normal thing.' She acknowledged Sandeep's respectful response to her review, stating, 'The way Sandeep ji showed respect towards me by smiling at my review, it can be said that he not only makes manly films, his attitude is also manly, thank you sir.'

However, Kangana added a touch of sarcasm, saying, 'But please don't ever give me any role; otherwise, your alpha male heroes will become feminists, and then your films will also be beaten. You make blockbusters, the film industry needs you.'

The actress's statement implies a cheeky reference to the potential transformation of Vanga's typically masculine characters if she were to be cast in one of his films. It remains to be seen how Sandeep Reddy Vanga responds to Kangana's request and whether this playful exchange leads to a collaboration in the future.