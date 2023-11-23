Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Animal trailer OUT: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika, Anil Kapoor's film promises goosebumps; Bobby Deol adds element

    'Animal' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, features Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in their first collaboration. The trailer reveals Ranbir's transformation into a gangster, facing off against Bobby Deol who stuns as the antagonist. Set to release 1st of December 2023

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 2:45 PM IST

    Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, "Animal" marks the first collaboration between Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The much-anticipated trailer for the film was unveiled on November 23 at a grand event in New Delhi, offering a glimpse into the storyline.

    The trailer introduces Ranbir Kapoor's character, showcasing his journey from attachment to the path of becoming a gangster. The narrative unfolds as he confronts his nemesis, portrayed by Bobby Deol. Anil Kapoor is revealed to play Ranbir's father, and Rashmika Mandanna is introduced as the love interest in the film.

    The release of the trailer generated a buzz among fans, with many expressing excitement for the movie. Comments flooded in, with one fan eagerly stating, "Cannot wait," and another noting, "Ranbir and Rashmika look so good together." A third comment predicted that "Animal" would be the turning point in Ranbir Kapoor's career.

    ALSO READ: Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's film receives 'A' certificate; here's the run time for Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial

    Speaking at the trailer launch event, Rashmika Mandanna expressed confidence in the movie, going so far as to say it might be her "best" film to date.

    'Animal' has received an 'A' – adult-only certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, and it has been disclosed that the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

    ALSO READ: IFFI 2023: 'The Railway Men' is a homage to the valour of unsung heroes', says actor Kay Kay Menon

    In a previous Instagram LIVE session, Ranbir Kapoor shared insights into his preparation for the film, revealing a significant transformation that involved shaving his hair for a specific scene. He also mentioned changes in his lifestyle, including quitting smoking and indulging in chocolates.

    The film is set to hit theaters on December 1, setting up a box office clash with Vicky Kaushal's "Sam Bahadur." As the audience eagerly awaits the release, "Animal" promises to be a cinematic experience featuring intense performances and a compelling storyline.

