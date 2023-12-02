Animal box office report: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film crosses Rs 50 cr mark on Day 1; read details

The advance ticket sales data clearly demonstrated the film's reaction and frenzy, which can finally be seen in its box office receipts. Animal is on track to be Ranbir's biggest opening ever.

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, is poised to become one of the largest Hindi films ever. After considerable anticipation, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film was released in theatres on Friday, December 1. The advance ticket sales data clearly demonstrated the film's reaction and frenzy, which can finally be seen in its box office receipts.

According to Sacnilk Entertainment, the film made history when it reached the Rs 50 crore mark on its first day. Animal has been Ranbir's most successful opening ever. The figures given above include data from night performance advance ticket sales in all languages.

#Animal crosses 50 Cr tracked gross for opening day in India.💥💥



Note: Night shows advance included, all language data.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also expected Animal to be Ranbir's biggest opener of his career. In his post, Taran wrote about how Animal is not only performing excellently in urban areas and national chains but also in tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 centres. 'starts on a FATABULOUS NOTE… From urban centres to mass pockets, from multiplexes to single screens, from Tier-1 to Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres, from East to West and from North to South, it’s #Animal mania all across. Guaranteed to be #RanbirKapoor’s BIGGEST OPENER,'' he wrote.

#Animal Fri / Day 1 at national chains… Update: 10.45 pm…

⭐️ #PVRInox: ₹ 19.25 cr

⭐️ #Cinepolis: ₹ 5.15 cr

⭐️ Total: ₹ 24.40 cr



⭐️ #MovieMax: ₹ 1.04 cr / 10 pm; highest opener ever… #Jawan was ₹ 1.01 cr

⭐️ #NYCinemas: ₹ 42 lacs / 9 pm



Day 1 of other biggies at national…

About the film

Animal is produced by T-Series, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios and stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in pivotal parts. It is regarded as one of the longest Indian films ever made. The story follows Vijay, who has a complicated connection with his father Balbir Singh and would go to any length to make him happy. The film Animal is said to have a budget of Rs 100 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor was most recently seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, which he co-starred in with Shraddha Kapoor and was a box office triumph.

