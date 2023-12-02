Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Animal box office report: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film crosses Rs 50 cr mark on Day 1; read details

    The advance ticket sales data clearly demonstrated the film's reaction and frenzy, which can finally be seen in its box office receipts. Animal is on track to be Ranbir's biggest opening ever.

    Animal box office report: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film crosses Rs 50 cr mark on Day 1; read details RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 8:25 AM IST

    Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, is poised to become one of the largest Hindi films ever. After considerable anticipation, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film was released in theatres on Friday, December 1. The advance ticket sales data clearly demonstrated the film's reaction and frenzy, which can finally be seen in its box office receipts. 

    According to Sacnilk Entertainment, the film made history when it reached the Rs 50 crore mark on its first day. Animal has been Ranbir's most successful opening ever. The figures given above include data from night performance advance ticket sales in all languages. 

    Also read: 'Animal': 7 key points from this Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika starrer

    Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also expected Animal to be Ranbir's biggest opener of his career. In his post, Taran wrote about how Animal is not only performing excellently in urban areas and national chains but also in tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 centres. 'starts on a FATABULOUS NOTE… From urban centres to mass pockets, from multiplexes to single screens, from Tier-1 to Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres, from East to West and from North to South, it’s #Animal mania all across. Guaranteed to be #RanbirKapoor’s BIGGEST OPENER,'' he wrote. 

    About the film 
    Animal is produced by T-Series, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios and stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in pivotal parts. It is regarded as one of the longest Indian films ever made. The story follows Vijay, who has a complicated connection with his father Balbir Singh and would go to any length to make him happy. The film Animal is said to have a budget of Rs 100 crore.

    Ranbir Kapoor was most recently seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, which he co-starred in with Shraddha Kapoor and was a box office triumph.

    Also Read: Animal FIRST review: Ranbir Kapoor dominates in Sandeep Vanga universe

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2023, 8:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar calls Mannara Chopra 'hypocrite'; also questions Ankita about Munawar RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar calls Mannara Chopra 'hypocrite'; also questions Ankita about Munawar

    Salaar trailer reaction: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer ignite mixed emotions from fans SHG

    'Salaar' trailer reaction: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer ignite mixed emotions from fans

    Salaar Cease Fire - Part 1 trailer OUT: Prabhas starrer promises extreme emotions; Read more ATG

    'Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1' trailer OUT: Prabhas emerges as lone warrior in action filled political drama

    Dunki Drop 3 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan strikes nostalgic note with 'Nikle The Kabhie Hum Ghar Se' ATG

    'Dunki Drop 3 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan strikes nostalgic note with 'Nikle The Kabhie Hum Ghar Se'

    Antony Movie Review: Joju George, Kalyani Priyadarshan's film is a complete mass-action rkn

    Antony Movie Review: Joju George, Kalyani Priyadarshan's film is a complete mass-action

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Railways allows temporary stoppage at Vaikom Road for Ashtami festival rkn

    Kerala: Railways allows temporary stoppage at Vaikom Road for Ashtami festival

    kerala news live 02 December 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Recounting for Kerala Varma College Union Chairman today

    Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar calls Mannara Chopra 'hypocrite'; also questions Ankita about Munawar RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar calls Mannara Chopra 'hypocrite'; also questions Ankita about Munawar

    7 reasons why should you eat chilies in Winters ATG EAI

    7 reasons why should you eat chilies in Winters

    National Pollution Control Day 2023: 10 simple ways to prevent the environment EAI

    National Pollution Control Day 2023: 10 simple ways to prevent the environment

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon