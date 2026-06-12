Anil Kapoor is set to host a new reality show, 'India ke top 1%', on Star Plus. The show will test contestants' wit, logic, and common sense, rather than academic knowledge, a format that Anil Kapoor says strongly resonates with him.

Actor Anil Kapoor is set to host a reality show 'India ke top 1%' which will air on Star Plus.

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According to the press note by the makers, Anil Kapoor's new reality show promises a high-stakes battle of wit, logic, observation, and quick decision-making.

The show will highlight reasoning, common sense, mental agility, and the ability to stay composed under pressure in the contestant.

Star Plus shared the promo for the show in which Anil Kapoor was seen ranting about the lack of significance of college degrees and the stress on the importance of intelligence and knowledge. The channel shared the promo on their Instagram handle.

Anil Kapoor on 'India ke top 1%'

Opening up about why India Ke Top 1% resonates with him, Anil Kapoor said that he has always believed that India is a nation driven by raw instinct, unmatched observation, and incredible street-smartness.

Anil Kapoor said, "Walk down any street in our country, and you will find people who can outsmart anyone under the sun, not because they memorised an encyclopedia, but because their brainpower is sharpened by life experiences. In India, we take immense pride in being 'jugadu'--it's our ultimate superpower that makes Indians everywhere the top 1% of their fields. That's why when I saw the format of "India ke top 1%", it instantly clicked with me. This isn't a show that asks you which year the so-and-so treaty was signed; it gauges how efficiently your mind can function under pressure using pure logic and common sense. It completely levels the playing field!" as quoted by the press note.

He further added, "I am thrilled to host the show on Star Plus. We are giving our people a stage to flaunt the logical prowess that is so unique to India and Indians, and I'm proud to play my part in it," as quoted in the press note.

Premiere and Upcoming Projects

India Ke Top 1% premieres soon on Star Plus. On the theatre front, the actor will be seen in the upcoming film of Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's directorial 'Dragon'. (ANI)