    Anil Kapoor in Jeremy Renner's 'Rennervations': Find out which other Hollywood actors he has worked with

    First Published May 4, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

    Jeremy Renner's mini-documentary 'Rennervations' has been released on Disney+Hostar. Indian viewers will see the familiar face of Anil Kapoor, who was Renner's co-star in Mission Impossible 4.

    Anil Kapoor has established himself as a global icon with his international projects and youthful energy. Some of his international projects are:

    Slumdog Millionaire
    In Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire', Anil Kapoor acted as Prem Kumar, a television game show host. He worked with the Hollywood actors Dev Patel and Freida Pinto in the movie.

    Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol
    This movie starred Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg and Anil Kapoor's 'Rennervations' co-star, Jeremy Renner. Anil Kapoor played the short role of an Indian telecommunications entrepreneur, Brij Nath in the movie.

    24
    '24' is a Hollywood television series which starred Kiefer Sutherland as the main protagonist Jack Bauer. Anil Kapoor was a part of this series, he later adapted and produced '24' for the Indian audience. He also played the role of the mail lead, Jai Singh Rathod. In the original series he appeared in the eighth season as the President of the fictional Islamic Republic of Kamistan, Omar Hassan.

    Oasis
    Anil Kapoor was cast in an Amazon Prime series 'Oasis', based on Dutch author Michel Faber's novel, 'The Book of Strange New Things'. Anil Kapoor played the role of Vikram Danesh, the authoritarian leader of the base on planet Oasis. The series was however cancelled after its pilot. Anil Kapoor worked with Richard Madden, the main lead in the series.

    Anil Kapoor has made appearances in several international advertisements. His global presence continues to grow stronger.

    Last Updated May 4, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
