Aneet Padda shared nostalgic 'Saiyaara' memories on Instagram, including photos with co-star Ahaan Panday and director Mohit Suri. Fans flooded the comments with love, celebrating the on-screen and off-screen camaraderie.

Aneet Padda's Nostalgic 'Saiyaara' Post

Actor Aneet Padda has left her fans feeling nostalgic as she revisited some of her most cherished memories, including from the days of 'Saiyaara'.

Taking to Instagram, Aneet shared a carousel of pictures that offered a glimpse into her journey during the film's production, something that instantly struck a chord with her fans.

A couple of pictures featured Aneet alongside her 'Saiyaara' co-star Ahaan Panday and director Mohit Suri, capturing candid moments from the sets and beyond.

From warm smiles shared with the entire team to behind-the-scenes camaraderie, the post reflected the close bond that she shared with the project. https://www.instagram.com/p/DTfDB_xEmtq/?img_index=1

Aneet also included a picture of her birthday cake. "Not all memories need moving on from," she wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with love, showering love for the actor and her film. Ahaan Pandey's presence in the photos also caught attention, with many admirers appreciating the easy rapport between the two actors. One wrote, "Your pics with Ahaan hit different," while another added, "Every picture is so magical." "Will never move on from saiyaara era," one fan commented.

About 'Saiyaara'

'Saiyaara' marked Ahaan Panday's acting debut, while Aneet Padda, known for her roles in 'Salaam Venky' and 'Big Girls Don't Cry', plays her first lead role in a film. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films CEO Akshay Widhani, the film created history at the box office after it became the highest-grossing love story of all time.

On The Work Front

On the work front, Aneet Padda will be next seen in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's (MHCU) next with 'Shakti Shalini'. The teaser of 'Shakti Shalini' was recently shown in theatres alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Thamma'.

Filmmaker Amar Kaushik, who has been part of the casting process for 'Shakti Shalini, told ANI, "I'm very excited, actually. She's a very good artist. I had seen her performance in Saiyaara and some of her earlier work too. I felt she was the perfect one for this film. When young blood joins your project, it brings a new perspective for everyone involved. With Aneet, I'm really excited and waiting for us to begin."