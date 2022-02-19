Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' to go on floors from March

Image: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram

Bollywood’s latest onscreen couple, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi are gearing up for their next project together. Ananya and Siddhant will be seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, filming for which will reportedly begin from March.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ananya Panday spoke about her upcoming project with Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant. The young actress of the film industry said that she is excited for her next film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, as the film revolves around social media. “I think it’s a very important message to come out right now because it’s all about social media and the coming of the digital age, and how three friends navigate their lives through that,” Ananya said in the interview. Speaking further about the film, Ananya Panday said that the movie will bring a breath of freshness with it as well as the audience will feel relatable with the topic.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is being bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Siddhwani’s Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar’s Tiger Baby. When asked about how she feels about getting to work with the Akhtars, Ananya said, “I love the films they make. They always teach you something about life and it’s not even in that preachy way. I think it will be fun to see just a friendship film after really long.”

This film will mark Ananya Panday and Siddant Chaturvedi’s reunion after their recent release Gehraiyaan. Speaking about her equation with Siddhant, Ananya said that the two “have become really good friends” and “have a very honest relationship as well”. Ananya says that even though they fight a lot as all good friends do, they also love each other equally. “I feel I can really be myself around Sid, and I know he feels the same way and that kind of camaraderie really helps us act together as well,” she said.

The film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, was announced on September 16 last year. The announcement video showed the three stars – Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav surfing through their phones while Jasleen Royal and Prateek Kuhad’s hit song Kho Gaye Hum Kahna played in the background.

