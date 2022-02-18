Celeb Spotted: Ananya Pandey, Deepika Padukone and more, check out what celebs wore on Friday

Bringing you the daily dosage of what your favourite stars have been up to, check out the pictures of these celebrities who were spotted in Mumbai on Friday.

From visiting friends to film's promotions, attending gym class and more, a number of celebrities were seen in Mumbai on Friday. Whether it was was Ananya Pandey, Deepika Padukone or Tara Sutaria, the stars displayed their best of the fashion game; check out their pictures.

Ananya Pandey was clicked outside Gauri Khan's studio in Mumbai on Friday. Anaya wore an all-leather outfit in tan brown colour for the visit. A tube top with high-waist shorts and a jacket on top made her look uber chic. ALSO READ: Gangubai Kathiawadi: First review of Alia Bhatt’s Mafia Queen’s biopic out

Deepika Padukone was at a star-rated hotel in Mumbai on Friday where she was promoting her recently released film Gehraiyaan. She wore a full-length black and white animal print dress with black boots. Her hair was tied in a neat ponytail.

Television actor Parth Samthaan, best known for his character 'Anurag Basu' in Kasauti Zindagi Key 2, was tapped at the airport on Friday. He kept his look casual yet comfortable by wearing a grey tracksuit in army print.

Actor Pragya Jaiswal was clicked in Mumbai on Friday. She wore a full sleeves dress with white sneakers that made her look quite chic and comfortable.

Sala Ali Khan is often spotted wearing traditional attires. She undoubtedly has one of the best collections of salwar suits among the young breed of actresses. Sara wore a pink heavily-printed ankarli kurta with palazzo pants and dupatta and accessorised it by wearing bangles of the matching colour.

A kurta and straight pants in grey tone with an overlay in red and white colour are what Shamita Shetty wore for her airport look. She carried a black sling bag along with her. ALSO READ: Watch Vikrant Massey dancing with his ‘desi girl’ Sheetal Thakur at their Haldi ceremony

Other than Deepika Padukone promoting post-release promotions for Gehraiyaan, actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi too has been busy with the same. He was seen dancing with young collegegoers as a part of his film's promotional event.

Tara Sutaria rocked her black crop top and grey joggers look for the airport. The black boots that she wore, added more to her look. For her hair, she kept it open and straight.