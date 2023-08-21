Ananya Panday finally breaks silence on if social media trolling affects her; Know details

In a recent candid and frank conversation with a leading Indian entertainment portal, Dream Girl 2 actress Ananya Panday spoke about how social media trolling and online negativity affect her. She also shared how actors are human beings at the end of the day, so it affects them too.

Being a celebrity or a famous personality has its pros and cons. While actors receive unconditional accolades and love from their fans, they get subjected to social media trolling. Safe to say no celebrity is immune to it, and while some hit back and call out these trolls, some choose to ignore the negativity. Ananya Panday, who will soon share screen space in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana, recently spoke up on how this brutal and consistent online trolling affects her. In a recent candid and frank conversation with a leading Indian entertainment portal, Dream Girl 2 actress Ananya Panday spoke about how social media trolling and online negativity affect her greatly. She also shared how actors are human beings at the end of the day, so it affects them too.

Ananya Panday, who made her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2, has frequently faced trolling and criticism on social media and has borne the brunt of the much-discussed nepotism debate. In a recent interaction with a leading entertainment portal, Ananya Panday talked about how she deals with relentless trolling and criticism. She also shared how she has learned to discern the thin line between feedback and trolling. She said that while she is open to constructive criticism, she does not pay much heed to trolling. She said, "When someone says you can do this or do this in a different way. I always accept it. I do not ever want to stop learning and growing. You have to be malleable as an actor. When it is about trolling, I try not to pay too much heed to it."

When asked if the trolling gets to her, the Dream Girl 2 actress said she is not affected by it as an actor in the industry. However, it does affect her as a human being. Ananya explained this point. She said, "People forget that actors are also people. So, it does affect me. But I think it would affect anyone. But I am not going to sit and say poor me."

Helmed by Raaj Shandilya, Dream Girl 2 is an ensemble comedy-drama film that stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. The ensemble cast includes Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, and Seema Pahwa.

