Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Miley Cyrus spotted as maid of honour at mom Tish Cyrus' wedding with Dominic Purell

    After five months of announcing their engagement, Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell tied the knot on August 19. Miley Cyrus stood as her mother's maid of honor, and the celebration also included Tish's children, Trace Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Miley Cyrus spotted as maid of honour at mom Tish Cyrus' wedding with Dominic Purell MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

    Amidst their loved ones, Tish Cyrus, Miley Cyrus' mother, wed actor Dominic Purcell on August 19 in a lavish Malibu mansion. The long-awaited event followed their engagement announcement on Instagram five months prior. The poolside wedding was graced by numerous Hollywood figures. Miley fulfilled the role of her mother's maid of honor, while Tish's son, Trace Cyrus, and daughter, Brandi Cyrus, also joined in the festive celebration.

    The aerial images of the event elegantly showcase Tish in a white floor-length wedding gown, while her hair is adorned with a gracefully trailing flower veil. In contrast, Dominic Purcell radiates timeless style, pairing a white collared shirt with polished black pants.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas loves Indian cuisine; here's his favourite dishes

    Conversely, Miley Cyrus participated in the celebrations dressed in an ice-blue bridesmaid gown. She was observed carrying bouquets embellished with white roses and dainty baby's breath blooms. Attendees observed the wedding ceremony from the pool's opposite edge, encircled by white candles. The ground was adorned with scattered white rose petals, and the presence of baby's breath behind the couple elevated the romantic ambiance with a touch of sophistication.

    Speculation about Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell's romantic connection arose in July 2022. In April of the current year, the pair took a significant stride by revealing their engagement. On her Instagram, Tish shared a couple of images with the caption, "A thousand times.... YES." In the initial picture, Tish Cyrus proudly displays her engagement ring, while Purcell warmly embraces her from behind. In another snapshot, her radiant smile meets the camera as Purcell leans in, placing a tender kiss on her cheek.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Tish Cyrus (@tishcyrus)

    Previously, Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus announced separation through a joint statement saying, "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."

    Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus are proud parents of Brandi, Trace, Miley, Braison and Noah.

    ALSO READ: When Justin Bieber 'abused all relationships' before marrying Hailey Baldwin; Know details

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dream Girl 2: Jeetendra's playful flirty banter with Ayushmann Khurrana's character Pooja is funny vma

    Dream Girl 2: Jeetendra's playful flirty banter with Ayushmann Khurrana's character Pooja is funny

    Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas loves Indian cuisine; here's his favourite dishes RBA

    Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas loves Indian cuisine; here's his favourite dishes

    When Justin Bieber 'abused all relationships' before marrying Hailey Baldwin; Know details vma

    When Justin Bieber 'abused all relationships' before marrying Hailey Baldwin; Know details

    'Juliana' trailer OUT: First movie in world cinema with single character, without face reveal or dialogue LMA

    ‘Juliana’ trailer OUT: First movie in world cinema with single character, without face reveal or dialogue

    Jacqueline Fernandez in New York: Actress participates in India Day Parade RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez in New York: Actress participates in India Day Parade

    Recent Stories

    football 'Rest in peace dad': Spain's goal-scorer Olga Carmona's bittersweet Women's World Cup 2023 triumph snt

    'Rest in peace dad': Spain's goal-scorer Olga Carmona's bittersweet Women's World Cup 2023 triumph

    7 reasons to buy fake Indoor and outdoor plants RBA EAI

    7 reasons to buy fake Indoor and outdoor plants

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-732 August 21 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-732 August 21 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Dream Girl 2: Jeetendra's playful flirty banter with Ayushmann Khurrana's character Pooja is funny vma

    Dream Girl 2: Jeetendra's playful flirty banter with Ayushmann Khurrana's character Pooja is funny

    Vivo V29e to launch on August 28 key specifications price leaked to be available on Flipkart gcw

    Vivo V29e to launch on August 28; Check out expected key specifications and price

    Recent Videos

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon