Miley Cyrus spotted as maid of honour at mom Tish Cyrus' wedding with Dominic Purell

After five months of announcing their engagement, Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell tied the knot on August 19. Miley Cyrus stood as her mother's maid of honor, and the celebration also included Tish's children, Trace Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Amidst their loved ones, Tish Cyrus, Miley Cyrus' mother, wed actor Dominic Purcell on August 19 in a lavish Malibu mansion. The long-awaited event followed their engagement announcement on Instagram five months prior. The poolside wedding was graced by numerous Hollywood figures. Miley fulfilled the role of her mother's maid of honor, while Tish's son, Trace Cyrus, and daughter, Brandi Cyrus, also joined in the festive celebration.

The aerial images of the event elegantly showcase Tish in a white floor-length wedding gown, while her hair is adorned with a gracefully trailing flower veil. In contrast, Dominic Purcell radiates timeless style, pairing a white collared shirt with polished black pants.

Conversely, Miley Cyrus participated in the celebrations dressed in an ice-blue bridesmaid gown. She was observed carrying bouquets embellished with white roses and dainty baby's breath blooms. Attendees observed the wedding ceremony from the pool's opposite edge, encircled by white candles. The ground was adorned with scattered white rose petals, and the presence of baby's breath behind the couple elevated the romantic ambiance with a touch of sophistication.

Speculation about Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell's romantic connection arose in July 2022. In April of the current year, the pair took a significant stride by revealing their engagement. On her Instagram, Tish shared a couple of images with the caption, "A thousand times.... YES." In the initial picture, Tish Cyrus proudly displays her engagement ring, while Purcell warmly embraces her from behind. In another snapshot, her radiant smile meets the camera as Purcell leans in, placing a tender kiss on her cheek.

Previously, Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus announced separation through a joint statement saying, "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."

Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus are proud parents of Brandi, Trace, Miley, Braison and Noah.

