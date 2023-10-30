Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ananya Panday birthday: Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli, Shanaya Kapoor wish BFF with heartfelt pictures [Photos]

    Ananya Panday turns 25: Best friend Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli puts up heartfelt posts on Instagram to wish their friend on her special day. It is reported that Ananya has flown off to Maldives to spend ring in the birthday with her rumoured boyfriend actor Aditya Roy Kapur

    Ananya Panday birthday: Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli, Shanaya Kapoor wish BFF with heartfelt pictures [Photos] ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

    Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor celebrated their close friend Ananya Panday's 25th birthday with heartwarming posts on their respective Instagram accounts. Ananya, the talented Bollywood actress, is reportedly spending her special day in the Maldives, possibly in the company of her rumored boyfriend, actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

    Ananya's best friends, Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor, couldn't miss the opportunity to shower her with love and affection on her birthday. They took to their Instagram stories to share heartfelt messages and previously unseen pictures of their time together.

    ALSO READ: Puneeth Rajkumar 2nd death anniversary: Rakshit Shetty, Kichcha Sudeep, Radhika Pandit and more remember Appu

    Suhana Khan, who has shared a tight-knit bond with Ananya Panday since they were young children, made sure to mark the occasion. She posted three delightful pictures featuring herself, Ananya, and their other close friend, Shanaya Kapoor. In one of her stories, Suhana wrote, "Happy birthday to my bestieee @ananyapanday," showcasing her deep affection for Ananya. Another story included an unseen picture of Suhana, Ananya, and Ananya's younger sister Rysa Panday, accompanied by the words, "Love you forever and ever."

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ananya Panday turns 25: Bhavna Panday posts cute video of her 'little drama queen' [WATCH] ATG

    Ananya Panday turns 25: Bhavna Panday posts cute video of her 'little drama queen' [WATCH]

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Samarth Jurel reveals Isha Malviya was threatened by Abhishek Kumar; Read ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Samarth Jurel reveals Isha Malviya was threatened by Abhishek Kumar; Read

    Matthew Perry Death: Anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs found at 'Friends' star's home RBA

    Matthew Perry Death: Anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs found at 'Friends' star's home

    Mathew Perry's family has reacted to his untimely death; Here's what they said ATG

    Mathew Perry's family has reacted to his untimely death; Here's what they said

    Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar reacts to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh getting trolled ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar reacts to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh getting trolled

    Recent Stories

    Joe Biden urges Netanyahu to protect Gaza civilians as death mounts gcw

    Joe Biden urges Netanyahu to protect Gaza civilians as death mounts

    Karnataka: Lokayukta raids multiple locations in state including Bengaluru, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Kalaburgi vkp

    Karnataka: Lokayukta raids multiple locations in state including Bengaluru, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Kalaburgi

    Andhra Pradesh train accident: 'Human error' emerges as possible cause; What we know so far AJR

    Andhra Pradesh train accident: 'Human error' emerges as possible cause; What we know so far

    football ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC's Coyle lauds sensational 25-minute spell in win over Punjab FC; WATCH highlights snt

    ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC's Coyle lauds 25-minute spell in '5-star' win over Punjab FC; WATCH highlights

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-741 October 30 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-741 October 30 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon