Ananya Panday birthday: Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli, Shanaya Kapoor wish BFF with heartfelt pictures [Photos]

Ananya Panday turns 25: Best friend Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli puts up heartfelt posts on Instagram to wish their friend on her special day. It is reported that Ananya has flown off to Maldives to spend ring in the birthday with her rumoured boyfriend actor Aditya Roy Kapur

Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor celebrated their close friend Ananya Panday's 25th birthday with heartwarming posts on their respective Instagram accounts. Ananya, the talented Bollywood actress, is reportedly spending her special day in the Maldives, possibly in the company of her rumored boyfriend, actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ananya's best friends, Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor, couldn't miss the opportunity to shower her with love and affection on her birthday. They took to their Instagram stories to share heartfelt messages and previously unseen pictures of their time together.

ALSO READ: Puneeth Rajkumar 2nd death anniversary: Rakshit Shetty, Kichcha Sudeep, Radhika Pandit and more remember Appu

Suhana Khan, who has shared a tight-knit bond with Ananya Panday since they were young children, made sure to mark the occasion. She posted three delightful pictures featuring herself, Ananya, and their other close friend, Shanaya Kapoor. In one of her stories, Suhana wrote, "Happy birthday to my bestieee @ananyapanday," showcasing her deep affection for Ananya. Another story included an unseen picture of Suhana, Ananya, and Ananya's younger sister Rysa Panday, accompanied by the words, "Love you forever and ever."