Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur escape paps; Couple cannot stop blushing at airport - WATCH

The most loved newest Bollywood couple, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are finally back in town after spending quality time with each other on their mushy and European scenic vacation trip to Lisbon. The couple, who are officially reported to be dating, evaded paps but could not stop blushing at the Mumbai airport.

While before their Spain trip and European vacation pictures that went viral on social media and created a big storm on the internet, 'Gehraiyaan' star Ananya Panday and 'The Night Manager Season 2' star Aditya Roy Kapur always were silent and tight-lipped when asked on their dating and relationship rumours despite their countless appearances in events together, Their viral photos of hugging and cuddling with each other as a couple went viral on social media and those photos finally confirmed the assumptions that Ananya and Aditya are indeed dating and in a relationship as a couple. Love is in the air for the newest couple in B-town.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have finally returned to Mumbai after spending almost two-week-long holiday together in Europe. Even though Ananya and Aditya landed in Mumbai together, the rumoured lovebirds dodged posing together for the paparazzi outside the Mumbai airport.

In a video, which has gone viral on Instagram, Aditya is constantly blushing as one of the photographers teases the actor about Ananya. On the other hand, Ananya shies away from being clicked as she exits the Mumbai airport.

Ananya and Aditya, who have got rumoured to be dating for a while now, enjoyed a romantic getaway in Europe. On Tuesday, a photo of the lovebirds from their holiday surfaced on the internet. In the picture, Ananya and Aditya are lost in each other completely as they get papped having a quality time at a cafe in Portugal. Ananya looks cute in a pink top and a white skirt. Aditya keeps it casual in a navy blue shirt.

Before that, Ananya and Aditya attended the Arctic Monkeys concert together in Madrid. Rumours of Aditya and Ananya dating began last year after Ananya appeared on Koffee With Karan 7. The actress was talking about relationships when Karan Johar hinted that she and Aditya could be together.

