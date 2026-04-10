Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link was specially illuminated for Anant Ambani's 31st birthday. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan extended warm wishes, while celebrations also included social initiatives and animal welfare events across the country.

The iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link was illuminated with a special birthday message to mark the 31st birthday of Reliance Industries Limited Executive Director Anant Ambani, creating a striking scene that drew the attention of commuters and passersby. The lighting brightened the Mumbai skyline and caught the attention of many people in the city.

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Bollywood Stars Extend Wishes on Social Media

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were among the early ones to extend their wishes on social media. Taking to social media, Shah Rukh Khan shared a heartfelt message wishing Anant good health and happiness while appreciating his positive contributions. Salman Khan, in a warm post, described Anant as "the most selfless, kindest human" and an inspiration, while also sharing candid moments with him.

In his Instagram post, Shah Rukh wrote, "Here's wishing Anant Ambani a very happy birthday... May you continue to do all the good u do..and uphold all that is positive and right. Keep up the good work and keep bringing smiles to people thru your work. God Bless you with the best of health and happiness always."

Salman shared a couple of pictures, including a playful snap showing the actor hugging Anant Ambani."Happy birthday to the most selfless, kindest human and an inspiration to many ... my younger brother Anant," he wrote.

Nationwide Celebrations and Philanthropic Gestures

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and many other celebrities were recently present in Jamnagar as guests of the Ambani family for a special event. Reportedly, the celebs arrived to attend the lavish birthday party of Anant Ambani.

Celebrations were not limited to Mumbai. Across the country, well-wishers marked the occasion through social initiatives and community gatherings. A special event was organised at Jaipur's Hathi Gaon (Elephant Village) to celebrate Reliance Industries Limited Executive Director Anant Ambani's birthday. He is known for his love for animals. The celebration featured a colourful setup with pink and white balloons, a red carpet, and a long table laid with fruits, including bananas, watermelons, and papayas, which elephants enjoyed.

Recently, Anant Ambani announced Rs 18 crore in contributions towards temple infrastructure and animal welfare in Kerala, including Rs 6 crore in donations to the Rajrajeshwaram and Guruvayur temples and a Rs 12 crore commitment to restore the historic East Gopuram at Rajrajeshwaram, alongside new initiatives for the care of temple elephants.

Anant Ambani, visited two of Kerala's most revered temples, the Rajrajeshwaram Temple and the Guruvayur Temple, where he announced Rs 6 crore in donations (Rs 3 crore each to the two temples), a Rs 12 crore commitment for the comprehensive renovation of the Rajrajeshwaram Temple, including the restoration of its historic East Gopuram, and additional support for elephant welfare initiatives at Guruvayur. The celebrations highlighted both grandeur and philanthropy associated with the occasion. (ANI)