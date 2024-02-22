Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding guest list out: Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and others to attend

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to get married in July and Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, the king and queen of Bhutan, tech investor Yuri Milner, and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, among others are likely to attend. 

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding guest list out: Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and others to attend RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 2:07 PM IST

    Mukesh and Nita Ambani are preparing for one of their biggest occasions as their youngest son  Anant Ambani is all set to get married. It is nothing short of a great event that will span not only a few days but several months. Although the wedding is slated for July 12, 2024, the pre-wedding festivities will take place in Jamnagar during the first week of March.

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant welcome business and IT leaders to their pre-wedding ceremony

    According to reports in the Economic Times, hearing the names of the people anticipated to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities will leave you in amazement. Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Blackstone chairman Stephen Schwarzman, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Ivanka Trump, Bank of America chairman Brian Thomas Moynihan, Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick, Qatar Premier Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, EL Rothschild chair Lynn Forester de Rothschild, Adnoc CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the king and queen of Bhutan, tech investor Yuri Milner, and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, among others.

    Also read: Inside Rakul-Jackky's wedding: Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar share pictures from dreamy ceremony

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding location

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant recently held their traditional Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony. This Gujarati tradition entails presenting the Kankotri wedding invitation to the gods as a sacred plea for blessings on the new marriage. The festivities began in typical Gujarati style at the massive Jamnagar home of Ambanis. With the auspicious event, Anant and Radhika embarked on their journey together, seeking divine graces.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 2:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Raayan' first look out: Dhanush reveals SJ Suryah's character from his directional film NIR

    'Raayan' first look out: Dhanush reveals SJ Suryah's character from his directional film

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu REVEALS her weight and metabolic age, fans term her 'Fitness queen' RKK

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu REVEALS her weight and metabolic age, fans term her 'Fitness queen'

    Manjummel Boys Review: Is Soubin, Sreenath Bhasi starrer worth your time; Check rkn

    Manjummel Boys Review: Is Soubin, Sreenath Bhasi starrer worth your time; Check

    Kangana Ranaut calls Twinkle Khanna 'privileged brat', slams her for terming men 'plastic bags' RKK

    Kangana Ranaut calls Twinkle Khanna 'privileged brat', slams her for terming men 'plastic bags'

    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani wedding: First photos of dreamy Goa wedding are out; celebs wish newly wed ATG

    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani wedding: First photos of dreamy Goa wedding are out; celebs wish newly wed

    Recent Stories

    Social media platform 'X' blocks accounts, posts after Indian Govt orders, says we disagree with these acts

    Social media platform 'X' blocks accounts, posts after Indian Govt orders, says we disagree with these acts

    cricket IND vs ENG: Crucial changes in England's lineup for 4th Test against India at Ranchi osf

    IND vs ENG: Crucial changes in England's lineup for 4th Test against India at Ranchi

    Nostalgic: What did Bengaluru look like in the 1990s? vkp

    Nostalgic: What did Bengaluru look like in the 1990s?

    TMC leader Mahua Moitra seeks media restraint in court, Delhi HC raises questions on press awareness AJR

    TMC's Mahua Moitra seeks media restraint in court, Delhi HC raises questions on press awareness

    Bengaluru: Fire blazes down newly opened fish shop at Sampige road in Malleshwaram vkp

    Bengaluru: Fire blazes down newly opened fish shop at Sampige road in Malleshwaram

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon