Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Couple makes FIRST appearance, pose for paps during Anna Daan ceremony

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant looked stunning in red as they made their first joint appearance in Jamnagar ahead of their pre-wedding festivities. The wedding celebrations have begun. The Anna Daan ceremony happened last night, and the pair was spotted posing for the photographers.

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Couple makes FIRST appearance, pose for paps during Anna Daan ceremony RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 8:44 AM IST

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is the most talked-about right now. Everyone is thrilled to watch the Ambanis' magnificent wedding. Nita and Mukesh Ambani's son will marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. Their wedding is scheduled to take place on March 3, 2024. 

    The wedding will occur in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the Ambanis' hometown. Anant finds the location particularly meaningful because his passion project is headquartered in Jamnagar.

    Also Read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Mukesh, Nita Ambani to built 14 temples in Jamnagar

    Following the lunch, participants listened to traditional folk music. Kirtidan Gadhvi, a popular Gujarati singer, dominated the audience with his performance. 

    Day 1 of the March 1-3 pre-wedding event is titled An Evening in Everland, and the dress code is "elegant cocktail". Day two will include A Walk on the Wildside, with "jungle fever" as the suggested dress code. The last day will also feature two events. The first, Tusker Trails, recommends "casual chic" attire since tourists are encouraged to explore the lush surroundings of Jamnagar. The last celebration, Hastakshar, asks for a beautiful evening in traditional Indian attire.

    The wedding celebrations have commenced, and a slew of Bollywood A-listers have flocked to Jamnagar to partake in Radhika and Anant's pre-wedding festivities. The guest list reads like a who's who of the industry, with luminaries such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and others, all in attendance.

    Also Read: Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding menu: 2.5k dishes to be made by 65 chefs

    The Anna Daan ceremony for Anant and Radhika begins.
    There will also be CEOs from Google, Facebook, Walt Disney, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Adobe, BlackRock, and others. The event will also feature performances by Pritam, Arijit Singh, and Rihanna. It's going to be tremendous. The pre-wedding celebrations have begun.

    The Anna Daan ceremony for the couple has begun. Anant and Radhika were sighted at the Anna Daan event, posing for the photographers while feeding the underprivileged. Radhika and Anant chatted to the paparazzi and even offered them food.

    Check out their video here.

    This lavish wedding will also have a spectacular meal selection. According to rumours, 21 to 65 cooks have been invited to Jamnagar, Gujarat, for the pre-wedding and wedding. The director of -Jardin Media informed ABP News that over 2500 meals would be served throughout the three-day event.

    Japanese, Thai, Mexican, Parsi, and other Pan-Asian cuisines will be cooked. There will be around 75 distinct breakfast options, 225 dishes for dinner, and 85 unique dishes served at midnight.

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 8:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala theatre owners reverse ban on Malayalam films in cinemas; Read on NIR

    Kerala theatre owners reverse ban on Malayalam films in cinemas; Read on

    Salman Khan collaborates with art company to fractional ownership of his paintings RKK

    Salman Khan collaborates with art company to offer fractional ownership of his paintings

    Texas Attorney General sues PornHub's parent company over non-compliance to law for age verification avv

    Texas Attorney General sues PornHub's parent company over non-compliance to law for age verification

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Mukesh, Nita Ambani to built 14 temples in Jamnagar RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Mukesh, Nita Ambani to built 14 temples in Jamnagar

    'Raayan': Saravanan joins Dhanush for his 50th film, shares post NIR

    'Raayan': Saravanan joins Dhanush for his 50th film, shares post

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Big win for state government as President Murmu approves Lokayukta Act Amendment Bill anr

    Kerala: Big win for state government as President Murmu approves Lokayukta Act Amendment Bill

    Kerala: Mother kills, buries newborn baby in Malappuram; arrested rkn

    Kerala: Mother kills, buries newborn baby in Malappuram; arrested

    Sandeshkali case Trinamool Sheikh Shahjahan arrested by West Bengal Police gcw

    Sandeshkhali case: Trinamool’s Sheikh Shahjahan arrested by West Bengal police

    kerala news live 29 february 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala news LIVE: Pastor arrested for sexually abusing housemaid in Alappuzha

    Does IVF always lead to twins? Understand single embryo transfer in fertility treatment RBA

    Does IVF always lead to twins? Understand single embryo transfer in fertility treatment

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon