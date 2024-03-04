Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding: Nita Ambani performs Vishwambhari Stuti; prays for the couple

    Nita Ambani was spotted performing the devotional song Vishwambhari Stuti during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony. The three-day bash concluded on Sunday night with a Maha Aarti.

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash: Nita Ambani performs Vishwambhari Stuti; prays for the couple RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 8:44 AM IST

    Nita Ambani gave a poignant rendition of Vishwambhari Stuti during her son Anant Ambani's pre-wedding ceremony. The three-day celebration finished on Sunday night with a Maha Aarti and a few performances. Nita Ambani danced to the hymn among other classical dancers during the Sunday festivities. The song is dedicated to Maa Ambe. In an ANI video, she wore a traditional orange saree and performed among dancers.

    The emotional performance has since gone viral. Nita Ambani has been listening to this hymn from infancy throughout Navratri. She sang the song to seek Maa Ambe's blessings on Anant and his soon-to-be bride Radhika Merchant's journey of love. She also dedicated her performance to her two granddaughters, Aadiya Shakti and Veda. Watch the video below.

    Also Read: Kareena Kapoor blushes as Diljit Dosanjh calls her 'Queen' and Saif 'King' at Jamnagar [WATCH]


    The pre-wedding festivities are underway in Jamnagar. The Ambani family has strong familial links to the city, hence it carries special value for them. Jamnagar airport, which is used to single-digit landings on a daily basis, witnessed multiple foreign planes arrive and depart. Reliance spruced up the entire airport, as well as the path to the RIL refinery complex.

    Also Read: Ambani Bash: Shah Rukh Khan poses with DJ Bravo, Alia-Kiara don gowns


    In addition to performing on Vishwambhari Stuti on Sunday, Nita Ambani was observed setting the stage on fire on Saturday with the aid of Mukesh Ambani. The pair gave a passionate rendition of Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua during their son's pre-wedding sangeet. The pair shared fragments of their favourite experiences from previous years as part of the performance. This includes greeting grandkids and new family members. Everyone enjoyed their performance, and several people were observed cheering them on.

    That is not all. Nita Ambani, along with her daughter Isha Ambani, appeared on Kalank's hit single Ghar More Pardesiya.

     

     

     

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 8:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thats so cool...' Anant Ambani's Richard Mille watch leaves Mark Zuckerberg couple surprised (SEE VIRAL VIDEO) gcw

    'That's so cool...' Anant Ambani's Richard Mille watch leaves Zuckerberg couple surprised (SEE VIRAL VIDEO)

    Dulquer Salmaan, Richa Chadha, Chinmayi Sripada condemn Spanish woman's gang rape in Jharkha RBAnd

    Dulquer Salmaan, Richa Chadha, Chinmayi Sripada condemn Spanish woman's gang rape in Jharkhand

    Rajinikanth reaches with family in Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding (Video) RBA

    Rajinikanth reaches with family in Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding (Video)

    Kareena Kapoor blushes as Diljit Dosanjh calls her 'Queen' and Saif 'King' at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    Kareena Kapoor blushes as Diljit Dosanjh calls her 'Queen' and Saif 'King' at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding Diljit Dosanjh takes Gujarati lessons from Nita Ambani (WATCH) gcw

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Diljit Dosanjh takes Gujarati lessons from Nita Ambani (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Bullies dont give $4.5 billion': EAM S Jaishankar slams Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu (WATCH) AJR

    'Bullies don't give $4.5 billion': EAM S Jaishankar slams Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu (WATCH)

    Kerala news live 4 march 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE:  Over 4 lakh students to take SSLC exam today

    Janki Jayanthi 2024: Know significance, rituals, story and more vkp

    Janki Jayanthi 2024: Know significance, rituals, story and more

    Ramadan 2024-7 must-visit destinations during holy month RBA

    Ramadan 2024-7 must-visit destinations during holy month

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from March 4 to March 10, 2024 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from March 4 to March 10, 2024

    Recent Videos

    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon