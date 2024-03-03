Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding Day 2: Salman, Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan dance to 'Naatu Naatu'-WATCH

    At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event in Jamnagar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan perform Naatu Naatu on this special night video goes viral; take a look

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 3, 2024, 9:07 AM IST

    At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding sangeet, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan brought the house down with their performance of Naatu Naatu. The three Khans went centre stage to recreate the enchantment of the Oscar-winning song for the special night on stage, and it was quite a spectacle! SRK, Salman, and Aamir were seen nailing the hook step in the RRR song and having a great time!

    A fan group on Instagram and X uploaded a video of Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir wearing kurtas for the star-studded event and doing synchronised steps on stage. While performing the popular hook step from the song, the video also featured Salman, Aamir, and SRK modifying the steps to recreate memorable steps from their own songs. These include the hook step from Chaiyya Chaiyya, the towel step from Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and the Masti Ki Pathshala from Rang De Basanti.

    Also Read: Ambani Bash: Shah Rukh Khan poses with DJ Bravo, Alia-Kiara don gowns

    Their performance was met with shouts and acclaim. Fans were also delighted to see the three Khans reuniting for the entertaining performance. Watch the video below.

    Shah Rukh also looked to be doing the hosting responsibilities. Several videos show him addressing the audience and joining Diljit Dosanjh, one of the night's artists, on stage as he lit the stage on fire with his performance.

    Also Read: Ambani bash:Shraddha Kapoor attends with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody

    The sangeet was part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding festivities. Aside from SRK, Salman, and Aamir, numerous more Bollywood celebs were sighted at the event. These include Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt are also in attendance at the massive event.

     

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2024, 9:07 AM IST
