Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's sangeet: Shah Rukh Khan joins Diljit Dosanjh during his energetic performance

    Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan danced to Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's chart-topping song Lover at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding sangeet ceremony in Jamnagar. Kareena Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor joined Dosanjh, adding to the frenzy.
     

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet: Shah Rukh Khan joins Diljit Dosanjh during his energetic performance (Video) RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 3, 2024, 9:28 AM IST

    Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of entrepreneur Viren Merchant, are having their pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. It is no secret that the events are star-studded, with performances by several Indian and international musicians.

    Several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Aditya Roy Kapur, have arrived in Jamnagar. Among them are Bollywood's sexiest couples, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

    Also Read: Ambani Bash: Shah Rukh Khan poses with DJ Bravo, Alia-Kiara don gowns


    Diljit Dosanjh, a singer-actor, can be seen playing his chart-topping song, Lover, in a video that is becoming viral online. To add to the excitement, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor joined him on stage for an impromptu dance. Shah Rukh Khan is well-known for his strong relationship with Suhana's best pals Ananya, Shanaya, and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya. Unsurprisingly, he opted to join the new generation artists on stage to dance to Diljit's exciting performance!

    Also Read: WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh, Akon’s team arrive in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika’s pre-wedding

     


    Interestingly, Diljit, who will next appear in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila, wore all-white for the special performance.

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Another video shows Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan performing to Naatu Naatu at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding sangeet. The three Khans stepped centre stage to recreate the enchantment of the Oscar-winning song for the special night, and it was quite a sight! SRK, Salman, and Aamir were seen nailing the hook step in the RRR song and having a great time! A fan group published the footage on Instagram and X.
     

     

    Last Updated Mar 3, 2024, 9:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding Day 2: Salman, Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan dance to 'Naatu Naatu'-WATCH RBA

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding Day 2: Salman, Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan dance to 'Naatu Naatu'-WATCH

    Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding: Harshdeep Kaur performs on Day 2, sings songs from 'Raees' and 'YJHD' NIR

    Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding: Harshdeep Kaur performs on Day 2, sings songs from 'Raees' and 'YJHD'

    WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh, Akon's team arrive in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities NIR

    WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh, Akon’s team arrive in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities

    Speculations surround Kate Middleton's absence as Princess stays away from public events for 2 months avv

    Speculations surround Kate Middleton's absence as Princess stays away from public events for 2 months

    Are Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan seperating? Speculation stir as actress shares cryptic post, unfollows husband NIR

    Are Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan separating? Speculation stir as actress shares cryptic post, unfollows husband

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Let's discuss development,' says Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thiruvananthapuram contest anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Let's discuss development,' says Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thiruvananthapuram contest

    From Sona Machinery to JG Chemicals... 8 IPOs worth Rs 1483.19 crore to hit Dalal Street this week

    From Sona Machinery to JG Chemicals... 8 IPOs worth Rs 1483.19 crore to hit Dalal Street this week

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding Day 2: Salman, Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan dance to 'Naatu Naatu'-WATCH RBA

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding Day 2: Salman, Aamir, Shah Rukh Khan dance to 'Naatu Naatu'-WATCH

    Lok Sabha Elections: Meet the MP who PM Modi found fit to contest for the 6th time

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet the MP who PM Modi found fit to give a BJP ticket for the 6th time

    Calcutta HC rules use of 'darling' as offensive, sexually-coloured remark

    Calcutta HC rules use of 'darling' as offensive, sexually-coloured remark

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon
    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon