    WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh, Akon’s team arrive in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities

    Singer Diljit Dosanjh and Akon’s team along with other renowned artists were seen at Jamnagar for the grand pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 5:27 PM IST

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony is all set for Day 2 and many singers such as Diljit Dosanjh and Akon’s team were seen arriving in Jamnagar. Day 2 is said to have Indian singers perform and was named 'A Walk on the Wildside'. It will be an embraced jungle theme, inviting attendees to dress with a touch of wildness.

    Diljit Dosanjh in Jamnagar 

    Diljit Dosanjh exuded elegance as he stepped out at the Jamnagar airport. He was dressed in a pristine white kurta-pajama complemented by a striking red turban. He radiated charm and sophistication. With folded hands, he warmly acknowledged the presence of the photographers, showcasing his humility and gratitude towards his fans.

    The anticipation for Diljit's performance mounts as he joins a stellar lineup of artists, including Arijit Singh and Ajay-Atul, set to mesmerize the audience with their musical talents. The pre-wedding bash promises to be a spectacle of entertainment, with renowned singers and musicians converging to create an unforgettable experience for the attendees.

    Akon’s team arrives in Jamnagar

    Akon, the Senegalese American singer, record producer, and entrepreneur gained significant recognition in the world music scene in 2004. His team was seen at Jamnagar and this speculates that on day 2, he will be performing. 

    Celebrities invited to the pre-wedding ceremony

    The guest list for Anant and Radhika's celebration includes Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and almost the entire Bollywood.

    The pre-wedding festivities

    The pre-wedding bash unfolds with a series of themed events, offering guests a diverse and immersive experience. From the elegance of An Evening in Everland to the adventurous A Walk on the Wildside, each day promises unique delights and surprises. 

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2024, 5:27 PM IST
