On Amrish Puri's 94th birth anniversary, grandson Vardhan Puri shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram with unseen pictures. He recalled their memories and shared that the family celebrated by having the late actor's favourite food.

A Grandson's Heartfelt Tribute

Though years have passed since Amrish Puri left for his heavenly abode, he continues to live on in the hearts of his loved ones and generations of moviegoers through his inspiring cinematic legacy. On his 94th anniversary on June 22, Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, sharing his unseen pictures with the Mogambo of Bollywood.

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"Happy birthday to the greatest Dadu in the whole universe! The world and your countless admirers around the world love you for your craft and the countless characters you made immortal on stage and in cinema. But, if they got to witness even 1% of the gentleness you treated us, your family with at home, they would fall even deeper in love with you, if that's even a possibility. We bow our heads in reverence and celebrate your spirit every moment, I promise. And we strive to make you proud every single day," he wrote.

Vardhan also shared that the Puri family marked the 94th anniversary of Amrish Puri by bingeing on his favourite "dal roti, poori channa" at lunch.

"We are having your comfort dal roti, poori channa etc at our dining table and singing your favourite KL Saigal sahab and Kishore Kumar sahab songs as we remember you today at lunch. We wish you and our beloved Dadi were with us physically as well even though you are with us in spirit - something we feel in our bones every single day. Missing your bear hugs while you wrestled with us grandkids in bed. Missing your whistles and naughty smiles. Missing your demonstration of love. Until we meet again in person...Janamdin Mubarak," he added.

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An Unforgettable Cinematic Legacy

Amrish Puri was undoubtedly one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry. He was so prolific that no Hindi film was complete without his presence. With his intense baritone and imposing presence, Puri always managed to bring magic to the characters.

After making his acting debut as a small-time hoodlum in 'Prem Pujari' in 1970, Puri went on to become one of the most renowned and credible actors in the history of Indian cinema, especially with his villainous roles as Mogambo in 'Mr India', 'Jagavar' in Vidhaata, Balwant Rai in 'Ghayal', Barrister Chadda in 'Damini' and Thakur Durjan Singh in 'Karan Arjun'.

One can't also forget his role as Baldev Singh, a strict father in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

Unfortunately, the versatile actor left for his heavenly abode on January 12, 2005, following a prolonged illness. (ANI)