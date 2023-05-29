Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's new song ‘Palang Sagwan Ke' goes viral-WATCH

    Bhojpuri actress SEXY video: With Khesari Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey's captivating performance on 'Palang Sagwan Ke,' the stars lift the standard high.

    The new love song 'Palang Sagwan Ke' by Khesari Lal Yadav and Amrapali has become a significant success. Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has become a trending celebrity, and his fans appreciate his new and older songs.

    Meanwhile, fans eagerly await his forthcoming film 'Doli Saja Ke Rakhna'. Several songs from the film have already been published. Meanwhile, a new song from the film was recently published.

    'Palang Sagwan Ke,' the film's latest single, was recently released. The video for the song was shot on Khesari and Amrapali. Sumit Singh Chandravanshi wrote the song, while the music was composed by Chhote Baba.

    This song has gained millions of views since it was shared on YouTube on August 27, 2022. Let us tell you that Khesari Lal Yadav will be seen romancing Amrapali Dubey in the Bhojpuri film Doli Saj Ke Rakna. The trailer for this film is also quite popular.

    Their sensual emotions leave little to the imagination as they sing together. Fans like the performance and lavish them with affection.

    On YouTube, the song has received more than 60 million views. Online users applaud the dancing performance and how they romance one other during the song. The performers' hot emotions are enough to steal your breath away.

