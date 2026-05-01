Popular Punjabi actors Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta are set to reunite on screen for a new film titled 'Arrjantinaa'. Sargun Mehta announced the project on Instagram, confirming its theatrical release date as September 4, 2026.

Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta Reunite for 'Arrjantinaa'

Actors Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta, who have earlier collaborated on hit Punjabi films such as 'Qismat' and 'Saunkan saunkne', are back together for a new project titled 'Arrjantinaa'. On Friday, Sargun took to Instagram and announced the film, sharing pictures from the muhurat shot. She also informed fans that 'Arrjantinaa' will arrive in cinema halls on September 4, 2026.

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"ARRJANTINAA 4TH September 2026 in theatres near you," Sargun captioned the post.

Fans React to Announcement

While more details regarding the film have not been disclosed yet, the announcement itself was enough to excite fans. Shortly after Sagrun announced the project, fans chimed in the comment section and sent best wishes to the team.

"Finally u r both are together that too in a solo movie," a social media user commented. "Excited for this," another user wrote.

Sargun and Ammy were last seen together in 'Saunkan Saunkanay 2' The sequel is backed by leading production houses Naad Studios and Dreamiyata Entertainment, led by Jatin Sethi along with Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta.