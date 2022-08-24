Nayanthara, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR: 7 South Indian actors who own private jets

South celebrities like living opulent lifestyles and enjoying life king size in reality. From Allu Arjun to Prabhas, here is a list of South Indian celebrities that own private jets...



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Celebrities like living opulent lifestyles. These movie actors play larger-than-life characters and frequently wow their audiences with their performances. In reality, these celebrities also live life king size, with extravagant homes, flashy SUVs, and other luxuries. From Allu Arjun to Prabhas, here is a list of South Indian celebrities that own private jets...



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Nagarjuna Akkineni and his son Naga Chaitanya also own a private plane and frequently take family holidays. Inside shots from his private plane will wow you.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Nayanthara, the GodFather actress, owns a private plane. Pictures of her flying on her own plane will make you envious.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

During the film's marketing, Ram Charan enjoys flying aboard his private plane. The star frequently takes his wife on a trip aboard his plane.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Jr NTR, the RRR star, apparently has a private plane worth Rs 80 crore. The star only uses his own plane in an emergency.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Allu Arjun, the Pushpa 2 star, reportedly purchased the private plane after his marriage to Allu Sneha Reddy. The actor enjoys flying on his private plane with his family.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Mahesh Babu is a Tollywood superstar who has a private plane. Namrata Shirodkar, his wife, tweeted photos of her family having fun on the plane. Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding update: Big Punjabi wedding or intimate Shaadi? Here's what we know

Photo Courtesy: Instagram