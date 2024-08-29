Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amitabh Bachchan loses cool as KBC 16 contestant calls unmarried Women 'Bojh'

    In one of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 episodes, a contestant said, "If I say that an unmarried lady is a burden to her family, then after an age, an unemployed man is also a burden."

    In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Amitabh Bachchan corrected a contestant for calling unmarried women a 'burden'. It all began when competitor Krishna Selukar disclosed that, despite having an engineering degree, he lost his job during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. He then compared his predicament to that of an unmarried woman, saying, "If I say that an unmarried lady is a burden to her family, then after an age, an unemployed man is also a burden."

    Amitabh Bachchan reacts to contestant calling unmarried women 'Bojh'

    Amitabh Bachchan paused to clarify that ladies are not a burden. "May I tell you one thing? A lady can never be a burden on her family. "She is always an honor." 

    Amitabh Bachchan and his KBC career

    Amitabh Bachchan has hosted KBC since its beginning in 2000, except for the third season, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Season 16 of the show debuted earlier this month on Sony Television. During the opening episode of the season, Big B became upset and sent a heartfelt message to everyone who has watched and supported him on his journey through KBC.

    Professional front

    Meanwhile, in terms of films, Big B was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Hassan, and Disha Patani where he received excellent praise for his portrayal. He will soon be featured in the Hindi remake of Intern, once again alongside Deepika Padukone. This will make Big B and Deepika's third film together. 

