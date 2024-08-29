Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala to not have a big fat Indian wedding? Actor splits marriage plans

Naga Chaitanya was asked about his wedding size choices for his approaching nuptials to Sobhita Dhulipala. In response, he stated that he does not want a lavish wedding because he believes that marriage is about the people who are important to him.

Naga Chaitanya is currently experiencing the most wonderful time of his life with his ladylove, Sobhita Dhulipala. On August 8, 2024, the couple exchanged rings and are presently awaiting their wedding day. Though their wedding date and venue have yet to be confirmed, rumors suggest that Naga and Sobhita will marry in March 2025 at a destination wedding. However, there has been no confirmation of this.

On August 27, 2024, Naga Chaitanya attended a public gathering dressed as a groom. While many assumed he was planning a surprise wedding with Sobhita, it was later revealed that the hype was about Chay launching a wedding line for a clothing firm. During the event, he spoke with the media but did not reveal his actual wedding date or place. When asked about his marriage, Chaitanya replied by saying that this could be a countdown kinda for his marriage.

Naga Chaitanya's wedding plans

Naga Chaitanya was also asked about his wedding size choices for his approaching nuptials to Sobhita Dhulipala. In response, he stated that he does not want a lavish wedding because he believes that marriage is about the people who are important to him. The actor added that marriage is about the individuals that mean the most to him and it doesn't have to be a large wedding, but people who respect cultures and customs, that's how he wants it.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement announcement

On August 8, 2024, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala stunned the internet by unexpectedly sharing their engagement photos. Nagarjuna took to X and shared two photos from the private ceremony, along with a touching remark.

