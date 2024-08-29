Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan leaves fans worried after THIS video goes viral, 'Our hero is...'

    Salman Khan attended the occasion despite not being in good health as he recently sustained a rib ailment. However, as soon as the footage appeared online, people raced to the comments section to show their concern for the actor and wish him a swift recovery.

    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 8:38 AM IST

    Salman Khan attended an event in Mumbai on Wednesday and appeared to be having a great time. While multiple footage of the Bollywood actor from the occasion have become popular on social media, a fresh one has emerged, leaving fans frightened and alarmed. In the viral video, Salman Khan attempts to leave his seat but then leans against the back of the sofa and stands up to welcome Sonali Bendre, who was also present at the occasion. Salman Khan attended the occasion despite not being in good health. He recently sustained a rib ailment. However, as soon as the footage appeared online, people raced to the comments section to show their concern for the actor and wish him a swift recovery. They also said that the actor is sadly getting old now.

    Meanwhile, on the occasion, Salman Khan was spotted dancing to the song 'Tera Hi Jalwa' from his film 'Wanted'. Aside from this, he was seen hugging a small admirer. He was also seen reconnecting with Sonali Bendre, which was a moving moment because it was their first public appearance together in 25 years when Hum Saath-Saath Hain debuted. Khan also promoted environmentally friendly Ganesha idols.

    Professional front

    Salman Khan is now working on his next film, Sikandar, which stars Rashmika Mandanna in the major role. The film will depict their first on-screen union. Sikandar also marks AR Murugadoss' much awaited comeback to Hindi film after an eight-year absence since Akira (2016). This film also reunites Salman Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who have previously collaborated on blockbusters such as Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

