Amitabh Bachchan dubs health rumours as 'fake news'; attends ISPL match with son Abhishek Bachchan

    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 7:39 AM IST

    Amitabh Bachchan has put an end to swirling rumors about his health, denouncing them as 'fake news' amidst widespread speculation regarding his alleged hospitalization. Earlier today, social media platforms were flooded with concerned fans seeking updates on Bachchan's condition, fueled by reports suggesting he had undergone an angioplasty procedure due to either a leg clot or a blocked artery.

    Later in the evening, Bachchan, accompanied by his son Abhishek, made a public appearance at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, attending the final match of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) between Majhi Mumbai and Tiigers of Kolkata. This unexpected appearance swiftly followed the reports of his hospital visit.

    In a circulating video capturing the moment Bachchan exited the stadium, a concerned individual from the crowd inquired about his health. Initially indicating that all was well, Bachchan then verbally dismissed the concerns, firmly stating, 'Fake news.'

    The reports surrounding Bachchan's hospitalization varied, with some suggesting it was for a routine check-up at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, while others claimed he had undergone angioplasty to address either a leg blockage or a blocked artery. Despite the widespread speculation, neither the hospital nor Bachchan's office provided confirmation for much of the day.

    The absence of official confirmation did not deter social media users, as hashtags such as #AmitabhBachchan and #KokilabenHospital gained prominence. Various individuals, including Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, expressed their well-wishes for Bachchan's swift recovery.

    Amitabh Bachchan, renowned for his stellar contributions to Indian cinema, was last seen in a cameo role in Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath.' His upcoming projects include 'Kalki AD 2898,' featuring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, as well as a Tamil film titled 'Vettaiyan,' where he will be sharing the screen with Rajinikanth.

