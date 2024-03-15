Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Amitabh Bachchan admitted! Rushed to hospital after complaining shortness of breath, undergoes angioplasty

    Amitabh Bachchan is currently admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital.

    Amitabh Bachchan admitted! Rushed to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

    On Friday, it was reported that actor Amitabh Bachchan was rushed to Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai and has been admitted there. Nothing has come officially from the family's side. A source close to News18 informed that an angioplasty was done as there was a clot in his leg. As per reports, Amitabh fell ill and had a cardiac angioplasty. He was attending events and felt anxious, so he was taken to the hospital for a regular checkup when the physicians recommended he have the operation, according to the portal. The actor is allegedly doing better now.

    Big B shared a post on his X account just an hour before the news of him getting admitted came. His post read, ' T 4950- in gratitude ever..'

     

    Amitabh's recent health conditions

    Amitabh had surgery on his wrist earlier this year and in January, he posted images of himself with Akshay Kumar on his blog, wearing a sling over his wrist. He also dabbled with Covid-19 during the pandemic. 

    Amitabh's health news leaves fans worried

    Netizens took to social media and got worried as they heard the news of Big B being hospitalised. They wrote messages such as 'Praying for your recovery', 'Get well soon', 'Speedy recovery' and more.  

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2024, 3:22 PM IST
