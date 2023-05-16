Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma in trouble: Mumbai Police to take action against the stars; Here's why

Internet users have tagged the Mumbai Police Department in posts about Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma for failing to wear helmets while riding their motorcycles recently.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has caused a stir online after posting a photo showing him in the passenger seat of a stranger's bike on his way to work. On May 15, after Amitabh, Anushka Sharma was seen riding a motorcycle with her security. The video was trending online, and viewers wondered why the actors aren't using protective headgear.

Mumbai Police reacted to seeing Amitabh and Anushka without their helmets

When the photos of Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma riding their motorcycles became popular online, numerous onlookers tagged the Mumbai Police to draw attention to the fact that neither actor was wearing a protective head covering.

Later, the police responded to a couple of users, the Mumbai Police wrote, “We have shared this with the traffic branch.” From the looks of it, the traffic police are likely to take action against Amitabh and Anushka."

Yesterday, while sharing the picture on social media platforms, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to the location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner."

Meanwhile, the Uunchai actor has picked up where he left off professionally after recovering from an injury sustained during filming of his forthcoming feature, feature K. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani star alongside Nag Ashwin at the helm of this flick. Scheduled for dissemination in January 2024.

However, Anushka was most recently seen in Zero, co-starring with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Now, with Chakda 'Xpress, the diva is ready to make her big screen comeback. After the birth of her daughter Vamika, this will be her debut movie role.