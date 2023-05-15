Da-Bangg Reloaded tour in Kolkata: Glance at Jacqueline Fernandez's smooth performance

Best known for impressive performances in Kick and Roy, here's a glimpse at actress Jacqueline Fernandez's sizzling performance at the Da-Bangg reloaded tour in Kolkata.

Best known for her impressive performances in films like Kick, Race 3, and Dishoom, A Gentleman, Jacqueline Fernandez is one of most loved and finest Bollywood stars who has proven her mettle by portraying diverse characters flawlessly.

Jacqueline Fernandez recently was in the news because of infamous con man Sukesh Chandrasekhar's 200 crores money extortion case for which he is currently in jail. After experiencing a rough patch in her personal life and post-Cirkus's big failure at the box office, wherein fans and netizens badly slammed Jacqueline's outdated and lousy performance in the film, things are finally looking up for the 'Alladin' star.

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently winning the hearts of her fans and audiences by giving outstanding stage performances in the Da-Bangg tour Reloaded in Kolkata. She unfurled the magic of her charisma in Kolkata, along with other superstars of Bollywood.

Leaving the audiences fascinated with her dance performances at Filmfare, the sunshine girl truly set the stage on fire for the Kolkata people with an electrifying performance of her iconic dance numbers, including Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Lat Lag Gayee, and many more.

Bringing us some glimpses all the way from DA-BANGG THE TOUR - RELOADED, Jacqueline shared some onstage stills of her performance where she can be seen performing with superstar Salman Khan. She further jotted down the caption - "Dabangg KOLKATA."

Moreover, Jacqueline also received a surprise from her little fans on tour a day before. The kids danced to her famous songs like Chittiyan Kalaiyan and Lat Lag Gayee from her films, and she also joined them.

Apart from this, on the work front, Jacqueline will be next seen in 'Fateh' alongside Sonu Sood, while she also has 'Crakk' alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in her future lineup.

