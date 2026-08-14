Bigg Boss season 20 is reportedly set to air next month. If you are as excited as we are, the latest buzz about the show's new set will keep your expectations high. Keep scrolling to know more!

Nothing beats the aura of Salman Khan decked up in a crisp suit grilling the contestants of Bigg Boss. The sheer sense of entertainment it brings keeps everyone hooked and how. Well, now reports are claiming that the actor is all set to return with a bang. Yes, this time with Bigg Boss Season 20. Can you believe it has been 20 successful seasons of the show? The fights, chaos, emotional whirlpool and much more make this show what it is - memorable and real.

Bigg Boss Season 2 On cards

Well, as per a report on Filmibeat, the makers of the show have approached Amruta Khanvilkar and Elnaz Nourazi. However, there's no confirmation about the same. Many shows have come and gone, be it Lock Upp or Alliance, but nothing beats the old-school charm of Bigg Boss, and the Indian audience agrees.

What Does The Insider Information Say

"The makers are busy approaching popular celebrities for Bigg Boss 20. The creative team and casting team have joined hands to take things a notch higher. They have approached Amruta to be a part of BB 20 as they believe she is the right fit for the show. The channel and the production house have been offering her Bigg Boss since the past few years, but she never accepted the offer. However, things might change this year. She is the perfect fit for BB 20, the makers believe," a reliable source told Filmibeat.

"There are even rumours that two sets of Bigg Boss 20 house would be prepared for the show, and they would be merged later in the next stage of the game," the insider was further quoted.

Big Boss House Photos Leaked?

The Khabri dropped some inside photos with the caption, "FIRST LOOK AT THE #BiggBoss20 HOUSE?

This image is making waves online, with fans speculating that it could be the Bigg Boss 20 set!

What’s adding fuel to the buzz? It looks strikingly similar to the #The50 set, which was reportedly designed by the same creative duo.

Is this the actual Bigg Boss house… or just a clever coincidence? "

No Conformation!

Let us tell you that we do not have official confirmation about the same. Viewers will have to wait for the makers to confirm the news u til then. Stay tuned. BB 20 will premiere on September 6 at 9 pm on JioHotstar, followed by the repeat telecast at 10:30 pm on Colors channel.