Rakul Preet Singh to Kriti Sanon, celebs don beautiful outfits

Entertainment
Kriti Sanon attended the special screening of her movie 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' in a black thin strapped top and green leather pants.
Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in a black t-shirt and black pants along with a black jacket as he arrived for the special screening of his movie 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.
Janhvi Kapoor attended the screening of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' in a silver corset top and matching pants.
Rakul Preet Singh appeared in a yellow dress with beau Jackky Bhagnani for the special screening of 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.
Neha Dhupia was spotted in the city wearing a multicolored long kurta.
Sonakshi Sinha looked dapper in a red coat while she was at a cafe in Mumbai.