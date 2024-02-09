STUNNING photos: Priyamani Raj displays elegance as she drapes herself in blue saree

On Friday, Priyamani Raj took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures where she looked classy in a saree.

Actress Priyamani Raj recently astonished her fans with breathtaking photos of her wearing a resplendent saree.

The actress dressed elegantly for the trailer presentation of her upcoming Bollywood flick, 'Article 370'.

Priyamani, known for her part in the critically acclaimed series 'The Family Man', radiated regal elegance in a stunning blue saree embellished with beautiful gold embroidery.

Priyamani's saree was indigo-blue, adding a touch of traditional Indian charm that complemented her attractiveness.

Her elegant beauty was enhanced by the perfect fit and design and Priyamani paired a deep-necked blue shirt with gold jewellery to complete her look.

She radiated elegance and sophistication during the event, wearing gold earrings, necklaces, and thick bracelets.