Ameesha Patel reveals why she had to turn down Chalte Chalte, Tere Naam opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan

Actress Ameesha Patel is currently basking in the success of her recent superhit film, Gadar 2, opposite Sunny Deol. The movie serves as a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Ameesha's journey began when she was offered the role of Sakeena in the original film shortly after her debut in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai alongside Hrithik Roshan. Both of these films performed exceptionally well at the box office. Recently, Ameesha disclosed the major films she had declined, which subsequently turned into massive box-office hits.

Ameesha, who is making her comeback with Gadar 2, shared, ''There were lots of films I couldn’t do. I turned them down because of date issues so I couldn’t regret it." She went on to reveal that she had to pass on prominent roles in films such as Shah Rukh Khan's Chalte Chalte, Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai MBBS, and Salman Khan's Tere Naam. Ameesha explained that she had "already committed" to other projects at the time. Remarkably, all three of these films were released in 2003.

Following these decisions, Ameesha Patel continued her acting journey, starring in films such as Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005) and Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd (2007), among others. She even made a cameo appearance as Saif Ali Khan's girlfriend in Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic (2008).

Meanwhile, Chalte Chalte, featuring Rani Mukerji, captivated audiences with its romantic drama. The film garnered positive reviews from both critics and viewers. Rani's performance was lauded, and she secured a nomination for Best Actress at the 49th Filmfare Awards.

Gracy Singh, who marked her debut with Aamir Khan's Lagaan, made a significant mark by starring in Munna Bhai MBBS. This comedy-drama achieved immense success, both commercially and critically. It even clinched the National Award for Best Popular Film in 2004. Another debutante, Bhumika Chawla, appeared alongside Salman Khan in Tere Naam. Just like Rani, Bhumika was also nominated for the Best Actress award at the 49th Filmfare Awards.

Ameesha Patel is all set to grace the screens once again in the upcoming film Mystery of the Tattoo, directed by Kalaiarasi Sathappan. The film is scheduled to be released on September 1 this year and features an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Daisy Shah, and Manoj Shah.