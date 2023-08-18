Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know Akshay Kumar didn’t charge a penny for 'OMG 2'? Read THIS

    Recently, Viacom COO Ajit Andhare opened up about how Bollywood star Akshay Kumar did not charge a single rupee for 'OMG 2'. However, there is a reason why you are not being compensated.
     

    Did you know Akshay Kumar didnt charge a penny for OMG 2 Read THIS RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

    'OMG 2', Akshay Kumar's newest film, had a slow start at the box office but is currently on track to reach Rs 100 crore in India. Some publications, however, labelled the film a flop, alleging that it was done on a Rs 150 crore budget. Ajit Andhare, the COO of the film's distributor, Viacom 18 Studios, has denied these accusations and indicated that Akshay did not get any compensation for his involvement in the movie. However, there is a reason why you are not being compensated.

    Akshay Kumar was recently seen as a messenger of Lord Shiva in 'OMG 2' with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. It was also alleged that the actor paid a hefty price for the picture. However, Viacom's COO recently stated that the actor was not compensated for the film. This is owing to Akshay's dual job as both an actor and a producer. It is well known that he does not charge any money whenever Akshay takes on the producer job. Instead, he receives a percentage of the film's future revenues.

    Also Read: 'House of Cards' to 'The Crown': 7 best political dramas on Netflix

    In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ajit Andhare addressed the budget of 'OMG 2', saying, "The reports of the budget of OMG 2 are grossly exaggerated." On the contrary, Akshay did not ask a fee and, in fact, marched alongside us in both the financial and creative risks associated with such a brave picture."

    "We have a long history and understanding with him as a studio since 'OMG,' 'Special 26,' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha,'" he continued. I've been completely on board with him in accepting unorthodox screenplays that speak for something greater and more profound."

    Did you know Akshay Kumar didnt charge a penny for OMG 2 Read THIS RBA

    Ajit stressed that Akshay's participation was critical for a project like 'OMG 2' and that the actor was totally involved, both artistically and financially. In fact, according to a source referenced in the paper, the film's true budget is merely Rs 50 crore.

    Also Read: 'Chemmeen' to 'Ore Kadal': 7 Malayalam movies based on classic novels

    About OMG 2
     'OMG 2' is directed by Amit Rai and stars Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva's messenger, Shivgan. Pankaj Tripathi also appears in the film as a Shiva devotee who fights a court battle for his kid's sake while simultaneously promoting sex education. In the film, Yami Gautam portrays the opposition lawyer. On August 11, 'OMG 2' was released. Despite a poor start, the film earned Rs 84.72 crore in one week.

    Amit Rai, the director of 'OMG 2,' previously helmed the 2010 film 'Road To Sangam,' which starred performers like as Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, and Pawan Malhotra.
     

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 4:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sushmita Sen reveals her upfront and 'bindass' attitude made magazines in the 90s boycott her MSW

    Sushmita Sen reveals her upfront and 'bindass' attitude made magazines in the 90s boycott her

    Disha Patani excites fans as she embarks on the directorial journey with the music video 'Kyun Karu Fikar' MSW

    Disha Patani excites fans as she embarks on the directorial journey with the music video 'Kyun Karu Fikar'

    Jawan Advance booking begins in THESE 4 countries, film surpasses Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' record ADC

    Jawan: Advance booking begins in THESE 4 countries, film surpasses Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' record

    Toby is raw and Jenny is naive: Actress Chaithra J Achar in an interview vkp

    'Toby' actress Chaithra J Achar Exclusive: 'My choices should make me happy'

    Haran Coben's 'Shelter': Where and when to watch THIS new adventure series online ADC

    Haran Coben's 'Shelter': Where and when to watch THIS new adventure series online

    Recent Stories

    6 shocking documentaries about mysterious cult leaders and their crimes LMA

    6 shocking documentaries about mysterious cult leaders and their crimes

    Womans witty exchange with ChatGPT goes viral: Internet lauds her 'best revenge' on AI AJR

    Woman's witty exchange with ChatGPT goes viral: Internet lauds her 'best revenge' on AI

    Oppo Find N3 Flip may launch on August 29 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Oppo Find N3 Flip may launch on August 29; Here's what you can expect

    Sushmita Sen reveals her upfront and 'bindass' attitude made magazines in the 90s boycott her MSW

    Sushmita Sen reveals her upfront and 'bindass' attitude made magazines in the 90s boycott her

    Soy to Almond 10 types of lactose-free milks for your dietary delights gcw eai

    Soy to Almond: 10 types of lactose-free milks for your dietary delight

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon