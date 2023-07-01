Amber Heard drops first Instagram post since Johnny Depp trial, check out what she said

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A year after her highly publicised defamation battle with her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has re-entered the public eye. The actress made her first public appearance and her first Instagram post ever at the same time. 

    After settling her defamation lawsuit with her ex-husband Johnny Depp in December, Amber Heard has made her first appearance on Instagram since then. The 37-year-old Aquaman actress posted a snapshot from the world premiere of her most recent film, In the Fire, on Friday (30 June). “Thank you for such an incredibly warm reception at the Taormina Film Festival for my latest movie In the Fire. It was an unforgettable weekend,” she wrote in the caption. Heard made her debut in front of the public while promoting her movie In the Fire at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy. All eyes were on the actress who had vanished from the public eye following Depp's victory in the widely publicised court case in June 2022. The Aquaman actress uploaded a photo of herself smiling onstage during the festival. A year had passed since the announcement of the outcome when she made the post on June 30. Heard countersued Depp, alleging that by calling her claims fraudulent, Depp’s lawyers had defamed her.

    After six weeks in court, the jury ultimately ruled in Depp’s favour, awarding him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. This latter amount was subsequently reduced to $350,000 (£287,000) in compliance with a statutory cap. Heard, meanwhile, was awarded $2m (£1.5m) for her countersuit.Heard countersued Depp, alleging that by calling her claims fraudulent, Depp’s lawyers had defamed her. After six weeks in court, the jury ultimately ruled in Depp’s favour, awarding him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. This latter amount was subsequently reduced to $350,000 (£287,000) in compliance with a statutory cap. Heard, meanwhile, was awarded $2m (£1.5m) for her countersuit. She last updated her Instagram account in December 2022. Yes, her co-star in the movie Luca Calvani said. She's over there [sparkles emoji]. "I'm so happy that Amber went through something so awful and it didn't change her as a person," Heard's film's director, Connor Allyn, told Deadline. She continues to be the bright example we spoke of earlier. It takes a lot of strength to survive such a dreadful experience and emerge complete.
