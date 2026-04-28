Laura Lekkos has been hired to adapt Rebecca Serle's bestseller 'Expiration Dates' for Amazon MGM Studios. Emma Roberts is set to star in the lead role of a woman who receives slips from the universe predicting the end of her relationships.

Screenwriter Laura Lekkos has been roped in to adapt Rebecca Serle's bestselling novel 'Expiration Dates' for Amazon MGM Studios, with actor Emma Roberts attached to play the lead role in the upcoming project. The film, based on Serle's New York Times bestseller, follows a woman who mysteriously receives paper slips from the universe revealing the exact date her romantic relationships will end. When one man enters her life and defies the predicted timeline, she is forced to question whether her romantic fate is truly predetermined or subject to change.

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As per Deadline, the project is being produced by Featherweight Pictures' Jessica Pugh and Chelsea Bradshaw, alongside Belletrists' Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss. Matt Matruski, David Stone and Rebecca Serle will serve as executive producers.

Laura Lekkos's Expanding Portfolio

Lekkos continues her growing association with Amazon MGM Studios, having previously written the romantic comedy 'Relationship Goals', starring Kelly Rowland and Cliff "Method Man" Smith, which premiered on Prime Video on February 4. She is also set to adapt the bestselling romantic comedy novel 'The Marriage Bargain' for 20th Century Studios, as per Deadline. Beyond her screenwriting work, Lekkos is preparing for the release of her debut novel, 'All the Little Ways', which will be published by Simon and Schuster's Gallery Books in June. Her other projects include the Netflix adaptation 'Somewhere Only We Know', based on Maureen Goo's novel, and 'Daring to Live', a true-story dramedy for Amazon MGM Studios inspired by Sheri Hunter's memoir.

Rebecca Serle's Works in Development

Rebecca Serle, whose works have sold millions of copies across more than 30 territories, has several adaptations in development, as per Deadline. Her novel 'One Italian Summer' has sold over 1.5 million copies worldwide and is being developed at Paramount, while 'In Five Years', which has sold more than 2.3 million copies in 32 languages, is in development at New Line. Her latest release, 'Once and Again', is also in early development at Apple, confirmed Deadline. Serle's young adult novel 'When You Were Mine' was previously adapted into the feature film Rosaline, which premiered on Hulu in 2022. She also developed the television series 'Famous in Love', based on her YA book series.

With 'Expiration Dates' now moving forward at Amazon MGM Studios, the collaboration between Lekkos, Serle, and Roberts marks another major step in bringing bestselling romantic fiction to the screen. (ANI)