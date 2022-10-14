AMAs 2022 Nominations List: BTS, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny dominate many categories

The American Music Awards 2022 full list of nominees has been released. See who received the most nominations this year.

Some of the top musicians in the music business are vying for the coveted awards after the nominees for the American Music Awards 2022 were just revealed. On Sunday, November 20, the American Music Awards are scheduled to take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The next awards event has not yet been assigned a host.

This year's nominees have undergone various modifications, including the addition of new categories. In addition to adding or bringing back six categories this year, including favourite K-pop artist, favourite Afrobeats artist, favourite rock song, favourite rock album, favourite touring artist, and favourite soundtrack, there are seven nominees for artist of the year, up from five nominees in each of the previous five years.

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles's ex-couples compete in three categories.

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift will compete against one another in three key categories, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Album, and Favorite Music Video of the Year, now that the 2022 award nominees list is out. Taylor has gotten a total of six nominations this year, compared to Harry's five. Bad Bunny is the musician who is dominating with eight nominations, including the top spot for Artist of the Year.

BTS nominated in two categories at AMAs 2022

This year, the largest K-Pop group in the world has received two nominations. BTS will compete in the Favorite Pop Duo or Group category among acts including Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Maneskin, and OneRepublic. Additionally, the group will compete in the category for favourite K-Pop artist against Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together, TWICE, and BLACKPINK.

Check out the nominations list below:

Artist of the year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New artist of the year

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the year

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Favourite touring artist

Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

Favourite music video

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”

Favourite male pop artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Favourite female pop artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Favourite pop duo or group

BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Favourite pop album

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Harry Styles, Harry’s House

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favourite pop song

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Favourite male country artist

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes

Favourite female country artist

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

Favourite country duo or group

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Favourite country album

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones

Luke Combs, Growin’ Up

Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Favourite country song

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You”

Favourite male hip-hop artist

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Favourite female hip-hop artist

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Favourite hip-hop album

Future, I Never Liked You

Gunna, DS4EVER

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Lil Durk, 7220

Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0

Favourite hip-hop song

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”

Jack Harlow, “First Class”

Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”

Latto, “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Favourite male R&B artist

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Favourite female R&B artist

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Favourite R&B album

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favourite R&B song

Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”

Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”

SZA, “I Hate U”

Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence”

Favourite male Latin artist

Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Favourite female Latin artist

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Favourite Latin duo or group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favourite Latin album

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Farruko, La 167

J Balvin, Jose

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Rosalía, Motomami

Favourite Latin song

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII”

Karol G, “Provenza”

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”

Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”

Favourite rock artist

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

Favourite rock song

Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”

Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

Måneskin, “Beggin’”

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

Favourite rock album

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Ghost, Impera

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

Machine Gun Kelly, mainstream sellout

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love

Favourite inspirational artist

Anne Wilson

for King & Country

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

Favourite gospel artist

CeCe Winans

DOE

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann

Favourite dance/electronic artist

Diplo

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

Favourite soundtrack

ELVIS

Encanto

Sing 2

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4

Top Gun: Maverick

Favourite Afrobeats artist

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid

Favourite K-pop artist

Blackpink

BTS

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Twice