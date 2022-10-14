Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AMAs 2022 Nominations List: BTS, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny dominate many categories

    The American Music Awards 2022 full list of nominees has been released. See who received the most nominations this year.

    AMAs 2022 Nominations List: BTS, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny dominate many categories RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 9:25 AM IST

    Some of the top musicians in the music business are vying for the coveted awards after the nominees for the American Music Awards 2022 were just revealed. On Sunday, November 20, the American Music Awards are scheduled to take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The next awards event has not yet been assigned a host.

    This year's nominees have undergone various modifications, including the addition of new categories. In addition to adding or bringing back six categories this year, including favourite K-pop artist, favourite Afrobeats artist, favourite rock song, favourite rock album, favourite touring artist, and favourite soundtrack, there are seven nominees for artist of the year, up from five nominees in each of the previous five years.

    Also Read: SEXY pictures: Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her toned body in bikini and bold outfits

    Taylor Swift and Harry Styles's ex-couples compete in three categories.
    Harry Styles and Taylor Swift will compete against one another in three key categories, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Album, and Favorite Music Video of the Year, now that the 2022 award nominees list is out. Taylor has gotten a total of six nominations this year, compared to Harry's five. Bad Bunny is the musician who is dominating with eight nominations, including the top spot for Artist of the Year.

    BTS nominated in two categories at AMAs 2022
    This year, the largest K-Pop group in the world has received two nominations. BTS will compete in the Favorite Pop Duo or Group category among acts including Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Maneskin, and OneRepublic. Additionally, the group will compete in the category for favourite K-Pop artist against Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together, TWICE, and BLACKPINK.

    Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate their first Karwa Chauth with family-see pics

    Check out the nominations list below:
    Artist of the year
    Adele
    Bad Bunny
    Beyoncé
    Drake
    Harry Styles
    Taylor Swift
    The Weeknd

    New artist of the year
    Dove Cameron
    Gayle
    Latto
    Måneskin
    Steve Lacy

    Collaboration of the year
    Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
    Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
    Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”
    Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
    The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

    Favourite touring artist
    Bad Bunny
    Coldplay
    Ed Sheeran
    Elton John
    The Rolling Stones

    Favourite music video
    Adele, “Easy on Me”
    Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
    Harry Styles, “As It Was”
    Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
    Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”

    Favourite male pop artist
    Bad Bunny
    Drake
    Ed Sheeran
    Harry Styles
    The Weeknd

    Favourite female pop artist
    Adele
    Beyoncé
    Doja Cat
    Lizzo
    Taylor Swift

    Favourite pop duo or group
    BTS
    Coldplay
    Imagine Dragons
    Måneskin
    OneRepublic

    Favourite pop album
    Adele, 30
    Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
    Beyoncé, Renaissance
    Harry Styles, Harry’s House
    Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
    The Weeknd, Dawn FM

    Favourite pop song
    Adele, “Easy on Me”
    Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
    Harry Styles, “As It Was”
    Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
    The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

    Favourite male country artist
    Chris Stapleton
    Cody Johnson
    Luke Combs
    Morgan Wallen
    Walker Hayes

    Favourite female country artist
    Carrie Underwood
    Lainey Wilson
    Maren Morris
    Miranda Lambert
    Taylor Swift

    Favourite country duo or group
    Dan + Shay
    Lady A
    Old Dominion
    Parmalee
    Zac Brown Band

    Favourite country album
    Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
    Luke Combs, Growin’ Up
    Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album
    Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
    Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

    Favourite country song
    Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
    Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”
    Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”
    Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
    Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You”

    Favourite male hip-hop artist
    Drake
    Future
    Kendrick Lamar
    Lil Baby
    Lil Durk

    Favourite female hip-hop artist
    Cardi B
    GloRilla
    Latto
    Megan Thee Stallion
    Nicki Minaj

    Favourite hip-hop album
    Future, I Never Liked You
    Gunna, DS4EVER
    Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
    Lil Durk, 7220
    Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0

    Favourite hip-hop song
    Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”
    Jack Harlow, “First Class”
    Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”
    Latto, “Big Energy”
    Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

    Favourite male R&B artist
    Brent Faiyaz
    Chris Brown
    Givēon
    Lucky Daye
    The Weeknd

    Favourite female R&B artist
    Beyoncé
    Doja Cat
    Muni Long
    Summer Walker
    SZA

    Favourite R&B album
    Beyoncé, Renaissance
    Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
    Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic
    Summer Walker, Still Over It
    The Weeknd, Dawn FM

    Favourite R&B song
    Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”
    Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”
    Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”
    SZA, “I Hate U”
    Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence”

    Favourite male Latin artist
    Bad Bunny
    Farruko
    J Balvin
    Jhayco
    Rauw Alejandro

    Favourite female Latin artist
    Anitta
    Becky G
    Kali Uchis
    Karol G
    Rosalía

    Favourite Latin duo or group
    Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
    Calibre 50
    Eslabon Armado
    Grupo Firme
    Yahritza Y Su Esencia

    Favourite Latin album
    Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
    Farruko, La 167
    J Balvin, Jose
    Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
    Rosalía, Motomami

    Favourite Latin song
    Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
    Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII”
    Karol G, “Provenza”
    Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”
    Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”

    Favourite rock artist
    Imagine Dragons
    Machine Gun Kelly
    Måneskin
    Red Hot Chili Peppers
    The Lumineers

    Favourite rock song
    Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”
    Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”
    Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”
    Måneskin, “Beggin’”
    Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

    Favourite rock album
    Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
    Ghost, Impera
    Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
    Machine Gun Kelly, mainstream sellout
    Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love

    Favourite inspirational artist
    Anne Wilson
    for King & Country
    Katy Nichole
    Matthew West
    Phil Wickham

    Favourite gospel artist
    CeCe Winans
    DOE
    E. Dewey Smith
    Maverick City Music
    Tamela Mann

    Favourite dance/electronic artist
    Diplo
    Marshmello
    Swedish House Mafia
    The Chainsmokers
    Tiësto

    Favourite soundtrack
    ELVIS
    Encanto
    Sing 2
    Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
    Top Gun: Maverick

    Favourite Afrobeats artist
    Burna Boy
    CKay
    Fireboy DML
    Tems
    Wizkid

    Favourite K-pop artist
    Blackpink
    BTS
    Seventeen
    Tomorrow X Together
    Twice

     

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2022, 9:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meet Ranbir Kapoor's new best friend; actor pictures go viral RBA

    Meet Ranbir Kapoor's new best friend; actor's pictures go viral

    How can there be pre-screening committee for web series and other OTT programmes, asks Supreme Court AJR

    How can there be pre-screening committee for web series and other OTT programmes, asks Supreme Court

    Is Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam planning to working togeather after 31 years? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam planning to working togeather after 31 years? Here's what we know

    Special The Invention of The Angry Young Man

    The Invention of The Angry Young Man

    Kantara Rishab Shetty's film gets India's highest-rated on IMDb; also has extraordinary run at box office RBA

    Kantara: Rishab Shetty's film gets India's highest-rated on IMDb; also has extraordinary run at box office

    Recent Stories

    Delhi IGI airport Bomb scare on Delhi bound flight probe underway underway gcw

    Bomb scare on Delhi-bound flight, investigation underway

    Meet Ranbir Kapoor's new best friend; actor pictures go viral RBA

    Meet Ranbir Kapoor's new best friend; actor's pictures go viral

    SEXY pictures: Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her toned body in bikini and bold outfits RBA

    SEXY pictures: Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her toned body in bikini and bold outfits

    football ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC eye perfect homecoming against Bengaluru FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC eye perfect homecoming against Bengaluru FC

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate their first Karwa Chauth with family-see pics RBA

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate their first Karwa Chauth with family-see pics

    Recent Videos

    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon
    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with' - Ashwin

    Video Icon
    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    Video Icon
    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    Video Icon