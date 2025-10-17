Amala Akkineni recently opened up about her relationship with her sons’ spouses, Naga Chaitanya’s wife Sobhita Dhulipala and Akhil Akkineni’s wife Zainab Ravdjee. She emphasized warmth, respect, and harmony, highlighting the strong family bonds.

Veteran actress Amala Akkineni, who has graced the silver screen in South Indian movies and has been involved in many social work. Being wife of a super star Nagarjuna Akkineni, she is also known for her social work in animal welfare.

Lately opened up about her relationship with the spouses of both her sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni, much to the wonder of fans who had followed the speculations surrounding Naga Chaitanya's second wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Akhil's wife.

Amala Akkineni Opens Up About Ties with Naga Chaitanya's Wife

On being asked about her personal relation with Sobhita Dhulipala, Amala Akkineni's reply was warm and mentioned respect. She said, "Family is about understanding, love, and support. I treat everyone who comes into our family with the same affection and respect." It reassures the fans that there is not much bitterness between her and her daughter-in-law, gilding her approach.

"I have wonderful daughters-in-law," she said during the conversation when she also added, "They are delightful, they help me relive, and I have the girls' circle."

About Akhil's Wife

Amala has shared their experiences together with Akhil Akkineni's wife Zainab Ravdjee. She shared that they are all fun family events and celebrations, and she believes creating a positive environment. Such comments express that both daughters-in-law are welcomed warmly in the Akkineni family.

Fans Applaud Her Grace

Amala's response is a focal point in the minds of social media users and fans of the Akkineni family. Many emphasized that maturity and understanding put her in a class above the rest in ensuring that cordiality is maintained in an otherwise complex family situation that often escalates in the media.