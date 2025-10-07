- Home
Naga Chaitanya discussed his love story and married life with Sobhita Dhulipala on 'Jayammu Nischayammuraa'. He also discussed how they met online and the necessity of arguments in a real relationship.
Naga Chaitanya's love story began on Instagram, not on a film shoot. The actor recently revealed how his romance with Sobhita Dhulipala began with a simple emoji — and how that digital spark evolved into a true love tale.
Last year, actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala delighted fans by sharing photos from their August engagement, followed by a magical December wedding at Annapurna Studios, a setting created by Chaitanya's grandfather, the renowned Akkineni Nageswara Rao.
Now, the Thandel actor has explained how it all started. Chaitanya said on Jagapathi Babu's ZEE5 chat program Jayammu Nischayammu Raa that he and Sobhita met over Instagram.
“We met on Instagram. I never imagined I would meet my partner there. I was familiar with her work. One day, when I posted about Shoyu (his cloud kitchen), she commented with an emoji. I began chatting with her, and soon after, we met," Chaitanya said, smiling.
The actor also shared that he considers Sobhita his biggest support system. During a fun rapid-fire segment, when asked to name one thing he can’t live without, Chaitanya immediately replied, “Sobhita, my wife!"
He went on to recall a funny incident involving Sobhita’s reaction to one of the songs from Thandel, his first Rs 100 crore film. “She was angry with me because of the song ‘Bujji Thalli’. It’s actually the nickname I have given her. She thought I had asked the director (Chandoo Mondeti) to use it in the film. She didn’t talk to me for a few days — but why would I do that?" he laughed.
Since making their romance public, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have frequently proclaimed their love for one another. Despite their hectic schedules, the pair takes time to relax together. In a previous interview with Vogue, Naga revealed the one thing about Sobhita that melts his heart, while she confessed what prompted her to fall in love with him.
According to Naga, “We’re always looking for little pockets of time to squeeze in a holiday or chill together."
While Sobhita Dhulipala shared, “He was clear-headed, even-keeled, and optimistic. At that point, I was also at a place in my head where I could see that I was ready to give and to receive. The timing was just perfect. We love eating—and not just a little. We really bond over South Indian."
Before marrying Sobhita in 2024, Naga Chaitanya was married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple married in 2017 and announced their split in 2021.