    Amal Neerad's Bougainvillea gains momentum at box-office; CHECK four-day global collection

    Amal Neerad's Malayalam thriller "Bougainvillea", starring Kunchacko Boban and Jyothirmayi, has gathered momentum in box-office. The slow-burn narrative received positive reviews and this follows Neerad's success with "Bheeshma Parvam," cementing his reputation for stylish filmmaking.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 10:45 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

    The Malayalam psychological crime thriller *Bougainvillea* is emerging as a hit in the box office, with reports indicating that audiences are embracing it as a signature Amal Neerad directorial. The film, which features a slow-burn narrative that accelerates towards a gripping climax, has already grossed over Rs 25 crores within just four days of its release.

    Starring Kunchacko Boban and Jyothirmayi in lead roles, Bougainvillea is receiving positive reviews in the theatres. Notably, this marks the first time a solo-hero film featuring Kunchacko Boban has achieved such impressive box office figures upon its debut. The cast also includes Fahadh Faasil and Sharafudheen in pivotal roles, while the storyline predominantly centers around Jyothirmayi, a distinctive aspect that sets the film apart.

    Director Amal Neerad is coming off the success of Bheeshma Parvam, starring Mammootty, which emerged as one of the actor’s biggest hits. The film was acclaimed for Mammootty’s stylish and powerful performance, supported by a stellar cast including Sreenath Bhasi, Soubin Shahir, Farhaan Faasil, Shine Tom Chacko, Dileesh Pothan, Abu Salim, and others. 

    Bheeshma Parvam effectively blended action and emotional family themes, showcasing Amal Neerad's flair for stylish filmmaking. Co-written by Amal Neerad and Devadath Shaji, the film featured cinematography by Anend C Chandran and a musical score by Sushin Shyam.

    As Bougainvillea continues to captivate audiences, it solidifies Amal Neerad's reputation for delivering engaging and stylish movies.

