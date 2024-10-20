Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jigra: Vasan Bala deletes X account amid criticism, box-office failure of Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina starrer

    Vasan Bala recently deactivated his X account following the disappointing box office performance of his film Jigra. Despite his previous engagement on social media, the director has chosen to step back after facing criticism. He continues to share positive feedback on Instagram, emphasizing the challenges of mainstream filmmaking

    Jigra Vasan Bala deletes X account amid criticism, box-office failure of Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina starrer ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 11:30 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

    Filmmaker Vasan Bala recently deleted or deactivated his account on X (formerly Twitter) following the disappointing box office performance of his latest film Jigra. The director was previously active on the platform, frequently engaging with fans. However, after the Alia Bhatt-starrer film did not perform well, Bala appears to have chosen to step away from the platform. On Sunday, several users noticed his account was no longer accessible, with the message, "This post is from an account that no longer exists," appearing on the landing page of his profile. Despite leaving X, the filmmaker remains active on Instagram, where he continues to repost positive feedback about Jigra on his Stories.

    Jigra Vasan Bala deletes X account amid criticism, box-office failure of Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina starrer ATG

    Coincidentally, this move came shortly after Bala addressed the various criticisms surrounding the film. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, the director expressed that while releasing a film had always been a challenge for him, this time, it was a certainty, and on a much larger scale. He admitted that he was unsure of how to process the film's underperformance but acknowledged that delivering at the box office comes with a certain level of responsibility in mainstream cinema.

    When asked if he felt he had let down Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt, Bala admitted that he did feel a sense of guilt. He emphasized that despite Johar and Bhatt being highly supportive and not making him feel this way, it was a personal struggle he had to contend with. He also stressed the importance of being open to criticism in order to grow as a filmmaker, noting that defending a film too vigorously after its release is not graceful.

    Bala further mentioned that there had been increased scrutiny surrounding Jigra, particularly due to the involvement of a mainstream star and the film’s lackluster box office performance. He expressed hope that by being open about the film’s reception, it would increase his chances of making more films in the future.

    ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2024: Sonam Kapoor shares photos; informs that she does not fast for Anand Ahuja - PICTURES

    Jigra has faced several challenges, including poor box office numbers and accusations of inflating its collection figures. Additionally, Karan Johar was criticized for allegedly pushing Alia Bhatt for the role after Bala revealed that Johar had sent her the script before he had finalized it.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lawrence Bishnoi offers to forgive Salman Khan, but only on one condition RTM

    Lawrence Bishnoi offers to forgive Salman Khan, but only on one condition

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, flaunt mehendi, Sonakshi Sinha shares new Mangalsutra RTM

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, flaunt mehendi, Sonakshi Sinha shares new Mangalsutra

    Musician Anirudh Ravichander hikes fee, reportedly becomes highest-paid in India; CHECK details dmn

    Musician Anirudh Ravichander hikes fee, reportedly becomes highest-paid in India; CHECK details

    Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor face POCSO charges over obscene content on ALT Balaji RTM

    Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor face POCSO charges over obscene content on ALT Balaji

    THIS is how Mahira Khan landed role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees'; Read here ATG

    THIS is how Mahira Khan landed role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees'; Read here

    Recent Stories

    Lawrence Bishnoi offers to forgive Salman Khan, but only on one condition RTM

    Lawrence Bishnoi offers to forgive Salman Khan, but only on one condition

    Jal Shakti minister presents Project Corporation dividend cheque to CM Yogi, turnover of Rs 1448.24 cr dmn

    Jal Shakti minister presents Project Corporation dividend cheque to CM Yogi, turnover of Rs 1448.24 cr

    SHOCKING Crime Patrol actress kidnaps lover's nephew, Police say she 'lost awareness' AJR

    SHOCKING: Crime Patrol actress kidnaps lover's nephew, Police say she 'lost awareness'

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, flaunt mehendi, Sonakshi Sinha shares new Mangalsutra RTM

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, flaunt mehendi, Sonakshi Sinha shares new Mangalsutra

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt plans state-of-the-art sleeping pods for devotees anr

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt plans state-of-the-art sleeping pods for devotees

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon