    Aly Goni replies to trolls after being religion shamed for his Lok Sabha tweet, 'Yeh desh tere baap ka hai'?

    On Tuesday, television star Aly Goni fell prey to trolls when he was criticized for his tweet on Lok Sabha elections 2024.

    Aly Goni replies to trolls after being religion shamed for his Lok Sabha tweet, 'Yeh desh tere baap ka hai'? RKK
    Social media is a great platform to express concerns and voice out on various topics, but at times people can also misuse this advantage. On Tuesday, television star Aly Goni fell prey to trolls when he was criticized for his tweet. He then responded to a troll who used a nasty slur in a tweet concerning the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The actor expressed his displeasure at the findings on Twitter where a social media user called him 'mulle'.

    Aly Goni's tweet on elections

    Aly Goni's reply to netizens

    Lok Sabha elections 2024

    Meanwhile, with the counting of ballots in the 2024 Lok Sabha election beginning, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji voiced confidence on Tuesday that the INDIA group would win a majority and establish the next government at the Centre. She also attacked exit polls that anticipated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term, alleging that they were carried out by "pro-BJP media to mislead people."

