    Is Lady Gaga pregnant? 'Joker 2' star CLARIFIES after pictures with baby bump go viral on social media

    Lady Gaga shared a video on her TikTok page to address her pregnancy romours. 

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jun 5, 2024, 9:08 AM IST

    Lady Gaga fuelled pregnancy rumors after attending her sister Natali Germanotta's rehearsal dinner ahead of her wedding in York. Fans noticed an alleged baby bump, and rumor began that Lady Gaga was expecting her first child with Michael Polansky. However, the musician has emphasized that the rumours are false and she officially addressed the pregnancy speculations.

    The video

    To dispel rumors, the 'Joker 2' star posted a video on TikTok and enlisted the help of Taylor Swift.

    Pictures claiming pregnant Lady Gaga

    About Lady Gaga

    The actress from 'A Star Is Born' began dating software entrepreneur Michael Polansky in 2020. They were seen kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. It is said that the couple is still going strong as fans noticed a ring on Gaga's hand a few months ago, they speculated that she was engaged.

    Professional front

    Lady Gaga will be seen in Todd Phillips's directed film, 'Joker: The World Is A Stage Story' alongside Joaquin Phoenix, which will be released on October 04, 2024.

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2024, 9:08 AM IST
