Actor Allu Sirish will marry his fiancée, Nayanika Reddy, on March 6, 2026. The date holds special significance as it is also the wedding anniversary of his brother, Allu Arjun, and Sneha Reddy. Read On

Allu Sirish has finally shared the much-awaited news about his wedding with fiancée Nayanika Reddy. Taking to social media, the actor announced that the couple will tie the knot on March 6, 2026, a date that carries special meaning for the Allu family.

Interestingly, March 6 is also the wedding anniversary of Allu Sirish’s brother, superstar Allu Arjun, and his wife Sneha Reddy. This meaningful coincidence has made the date even more auspicious for the family.

The announcement was made through a heartwarming Instagram post featuring Allu Sirish with his nieces and nephews, a picture that quickly won over fans and followers. The post sparked an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages across social media platforms.

Sharing details about how the date was chosen, Allu Sirish explained that astrologers had suggested two auspicious options while matching charts and kundalis—one towards the end of February and the other on March 6. While checking venue availability, March 6 emerged as the most feasible option. It was only afterward, he revealed, that the family realized the beautiful coincidence of the date matching Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy’s anniversary.

He expressed that the date has always been deeply meaningful to the family and felt that marrying Nayanika on the same day was nothing short of destiny. He also shared how watching his brother and sister-in-law build a life filled with love, respect, and growth has inspired him greatly. As he steps into this new phase with Nayanika, his hope is to build a journey rooted in understanding, shared experiences, love, and mutual respect.

The announcement has been met with warm wishes from fans, friends, and members of the film fraternity, as the countdown begins for what promises to be an intimate and emotionally rich celebration.

Allu Sirish, the younger brother of Allu Arjun, had earlier got engaged to Nayanika Reddy on October 31, 2025. The engagement ceremony was a grand yet elegant affair attended by several prominent members of the film industry.

The guest list included Allu Arjun and his family, Megastar Chiranjeevi with his loved ones, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela, along with Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. Allu Sirish later shared dreamy pictures from the ceremony, officially confirming the engagement. For the occasion, the actor opted for a white ethnic ensemble, while Nayanika looked stunning in a vibrant red lehenga.