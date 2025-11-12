- Home
Allu Sirish Breaks Fashion Norms Wearing Diamond Choker at His Engagement Ceremony [PHOTOS]
Heavy necklaces have traditionally been seen as women’s jewelry, but Allu Sirish broke the norm. At his engagement, he stunned everyone by wearing a striking gold and diamond choker, making a bold fashion statement.
Allu Sirish’s Style
South star Allu Sirish is making headlines for his fashion choices. He recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Nayanika. However, more attention is on his dressing style and jewelry. He stunned everyone by pairing a diamond and gold choker necklace with his sherwani. His bold fashion statement is sparking mixed reactions on social media. While some praise him for opening doors for men to try traditionally women’s jewelry, others feel such pieces suit women better.
Allu Sirish’s Royal Look
Allu Arjun’s brother, Allu Sirish, wore a designer sherwani by Manish Malhotra on his engagement day. He paired a white open sherwani with a matching kurta and straight pants. The light shimmer on the sherwani added elegance, while a diamond choker necklace gave his outfit a unique and royal touch.
Allu Sirish responded to the jewelry buzz, saying, “Our Telugu memers are very funny! Only women wear Vadanam, but Indian Maharajas and Mughals also wore chokers.” He explained that men wearing jewelry has long been part of Indian tradition, not a new trend.
Jewelry for Men Too
Allu Sirish explained that the idea of chokers being only for women is a Western concept. “It’s 2025; it’s time to embrace Indian-style jewelry,” he said. He added that one of the world’s most precious chokers, the “Khiraj-e-Alam” or Timur Ruby, was worn by rulers like Akbar, Shah Jahan, and Maharaja Sher Singh before being gifted to Queen Victoria in 1851.
Telugu-Style Engagement
Sirish’s engagement on October 31, 2025, followed traditional Telugu customs. The Allu-Konidela family, including Ram Charan, Upasana, Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej, Lavanya, and Allu Arjun, attended the grand, family-oriented ceremony. Sirish shared glimpses of the celebration on his social media.