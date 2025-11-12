Image Credit : Asianet News

Allu Arjun’s brother, Allu Sirish, wore a designer sherwani by Manish Malhotra on his engagement day. He paired a white open sherwani with a matching kurta and straight pants. The light shimmer on the sherwani added elegance, while a diamond choker necklace gave his outfit a unique and royal touch.

Allu Sirish responded to the jewelry buzz, saying, “Our Telugu memers are very funny! Only women wear Vadanam, but Indian Maharajas and Mughals also wore chokers.” He explained that men wearing jewelry has long been part of Indian tradition, not a new trend.