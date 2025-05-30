Allu Arjun bagged the first Best Actor award for his blockbuster, 'Pushpa 2', at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards.

He expressed his gratitude towards the Government of Telangana for this honour.

Taking to X, he wrote, "I am truly honoured to receive the first Best Actor award for #Pushpa2 at the #GaddarTelanganaFilmAwards 2024. Heartfelt thanks to the Government of Telangana for this prestigious honour . All credit goes to my director Sukumar garu, my producers, and the entire Pushpa team. I dedicate this award to all my fans , your unwavering support continues to inspire me."s

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is a 2024 action drama film written and directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.

A sequel to Pushpa: The Rise (2021), it is the second instalment in the Pushpa film series. The film stars Allu Arjun in the titular role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh.

'Razakar' film producer Gudur Narayana Reddy also expressed happiness after the Telangana state government announced three Gaddar Awards for his film.

Speaking to ANI, Gudur Narayana Reddy said, "I feel happy and delighted, because this movie Razakar has won three awards from the state, one for the Best Historical film, the other for the best music director, and the third one is the best Makeup man. I'm really happy with my first debut movie. If I could earn this, it would be a real encouragement, and I thank and appreciate for getting this encouragement from the state government."

The Telangana government on Thursday announced the Gaddar Film Awards. Nivetha Thomas was chosen as the best leading actress for '35 Chinna Katha Kadu,' Allu Arjun as the best leading actor for 'Pushpa-2,' and 'Kalki 2898 AD' as the best feature film.