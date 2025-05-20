2 4

Image Credit : instagram

Allu Arjun's Role in AA22

Allu Arjun, who gained global fame with Pushpa 2 in 2024, is now working with Jawan director Atlee Kumar on a new film. In this movie, Allu Arjun plays a triple role: the hero, the villain, and an animated character. This is his first film with three distinct roles. Atlee is collaborating with international VFX experts to enhance the film. Allu Arjun is working hard to differentiate each character through physique, styling, and appearance.