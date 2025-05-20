- Home
Allu Arjun set to play 3 roles in Atlee’s high-octane time travel sci-fi thriller; Read on
After the success of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun is set to star in director Atlee Kumar's next film. A major update about the film has been released.
| Published : May 20 2025, 12:23 PM
2 Min read
14
Image Credit : instagram
Allu Arjun - Atlee Film
South Indian superstar Allu Arjun has become a pan-India sensation after the success of Pushpa 2. He is now gearing up for his next project, a pan-India film directed by Atlee Kumar, tentatively titled AA22. This sci-fi film, centered around time travel, promises Hollywood-level action sequences.
24
Image Credit : instagram
Allu Arjun's Role in AA22
Allu Arjun, who gained global fame with Pushpa 2 in 2024, is now working with Jawan director Atlee Kumar on a new film. In this movie, Allu Arjun plays a triple role: the hero, the villain, and an animated character. This is his first film with three distinct roles. Atlee is collaborating with international VFX experts to enhance the film. Allu Arjun is working hard to differentiate each character through physique, styling, and appearance.
34
Image Credit : others
Sun Pictures' 700 Crore Budget Film
This film is said to be one of the biggest-budget Indian films, with a budget of 700 crore rupees. The female leads are yet to be confirmed, with Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday being considered. Filming is expected to begin this year, with a release planned for 2026 or 2027.
44
Image Credit : our own
Atlee and Allu Arjun's Salary
Allu Arjun will reportedly receive a salary of Rs. 300 crore for this Sun Pictures production, making him the highest-paid actor in Indian cinema. Director Atlee Kumar is said to be receiving Rs. 100 crore, a record for a Tamil film director.
