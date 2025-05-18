English

Top 5 highest-paid south Indian actors

entertainment May 18 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy Image Credits:Social media
1. Allu Arjun

After the success of Pushpa, Allu Arjun has become one of India’s highest-paid actors with a ₹300 crore deal.

Image credits: Social media
2. Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth charged ₹260–₹280 Crore  for Coolie. He does dominate, securing a massive paycheck for his film Coolie.

Image credits: Social media
3. Thalapathy Vijay

With his dedicated fanbase, Vijay has signed a ₹250 crore deal for his next action-packed film.

Image credits: Social media
4. Prabhas

Pan-India star Prabhas charges ₹175 crore per film, maintaining his strong presence in big-budget projects.

Image credits: Social media
5. Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar’s latest film deal reflects his star power, earning him ₹160 crore for his performance.

Image credits: Social media

