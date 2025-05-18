After the success of Pushpa, Allu Arjun has become one of India’s highest-paid actors with a ₹300 crore deal.
Superstar Rajinikanth charged ₹260–₹280 Crore for Coolie. He does dominate, securing a massive paycheck for his film Coolie.
With his dedicated fanbase, Vijay has signed a ₹250 crore deal for his next action-packed film.
Pan-India star Prabhas charges ₹175 crore per film, maintaining his strong presence in big-budget projects.
Ajith Kumar’s latest film deal reflects his star power, earning him ₹160 crore for his performance.
