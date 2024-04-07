Noida Police files 1,200 page chargesheet against Elvish Yadav and 7 others in snake venom case

The chargesheet includes a report from a Jaipur lab that confirmed snake poison, snake venom case-related videos, call data, and other technological evidence served as the foundation.

In the most recent development in the snake poison case, Noida Police filed a 1,200-page chargesheet against Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav and seven others in Surajpur Court. In addition, the chargesheet included statements from 24 witnesses. Noida Police is gathering information on cases recorded throughout the country, including Noida and Gurugram.

What does the chargesheet include?

The chargesheet includes a report from a Jaipur lab that confirmed snake poison. Snake venom case-related videos, call data, and other technological evidence served as the foundation. Evidence has been included in the chargesheet about the sections of the NDPS Act enforced on Elvish Yadav.

The case

In November of last year, an FIR was filed against Elvish Yadav, and eight persons, including five snake charmers, were arrested. Recently, three persons, including Elvish Yadav, were arrested.

Last year, the Noida Police raided a banquet venue in Sector 51 and detained five persons after receiving a complaint from the Persons For Animals (PFA) NGO. In their FIR, the PFA named Elvish and accused him of organizing rave events for foreigners and arranging dangerous snakes.

The incident

9 deadly snakes were discovered during the raid in Noida. Removing a snake's venom glands is a serious violation under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and those found guilty face a seven-year jail sentence.